Hi, Subscriber

76ers’ Daryl Morey Replacement Search Includes WNBA GM

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bob Myers Warriors
Getty
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers on the dais during Kevin Durant's 2016 introductory press conference.

It’s a new week, and the Philadelphia 76ers‘ list of Daryl Morey replacement candidates is beginning to grow.

When the former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers addressed the Philadelphia media, he made it clear that the process of finding a new front office leader won’t be rushed.

Former Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: President of basketball operations Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia Flyers participates in a press conference before a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

But the Sixers certainly want to fill the role before next month’s NBA Draft.

Recently, NBA Insider Marc Stein linked several candidates to the Sixers, describing them as names to watch.

The WNBA And The Warriors Connection

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – JUNE 12: ESPN commentator Bob Myers reports before Game Three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on June 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

On Sunday, May 17, Stein mentioned the Atlanta Hawks executive, Onsi Saleh, as a name that league figures believed the Sixers would pursue.

Considering his connection to the Warriors, Saleh was an obvious name to keep an eye on. However, that situation seems unlikely.

“There is a widespread belief, given those parameters, that Myers would want to explore trying to hire Onsi Saleh away from Atlanta after Saleh worked under Myers in Golden State before moving on to the Hawks. The likelihood relayed to me, though, is that Saleh is expected to remain with the Hawks.” via Stein Line

On Monday, May 18, Stein linked two more candidates to the search. One of them is a Warriors connection who currently works in the WNBA.

Nick U’ren currently oversees the Phoenix Mercury’s front office. He took over for Jim Pitman, who retired after the 2023 WNBA season.

U’ren worked under Myers for nine seasons. He was a part of the Warriors’ four title runs. When he started in the NBA, he was an Assistant Video Coordinator for the Phoenix Suns. When U’ren joined the Warriors’ front office, he became the Manager of Advanced Scouting. His highest title under Myers was Director of Basketball Operations.

Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey is another recent link to the 76ers.

Gansey started in the NBA G League as the General Manager of the Cavs’ affiliate, the Canton Charge. In 2017, he was promoted to Assistant General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. When Koby Altman was promoted to President of Basketball Operations, Gansey was officially named the GM.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments

76ers’ Daryl Morey Replacement Search Includes WNBA GM

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x