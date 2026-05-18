76ers’ Daryl Morey Replacement Search Includes WNBA GM

It’s a new week, and the Philadelphia 76ers‘ list of Daryl Morey replacement candidates is beginning to grow.

When the former Golden State Warriors executive Bob Myers addressed the Philadelphia media, he made it clear that the process of finding a new front office leader won’t be rushed.

But the Sixers certainly want to fill the role before next month’s NBA Draft.

Recently, NBA Insider Marc Stein linked several candidates to the Sixers, describing them as names to watch.

The WNBA And The Warriors Connection

On Sunday, May 17, Stein mentioned the Atlanta Hawks executive, Onsi Saleh, as a name that league figures believed the Sixers would pursue.

Considering his connection to the Warriors, Saleh was an obvious name to keep an eye on. However, that situation seems unlikely.

“There is a widespread belief, given those parameters, that Myers would want to explore trying to hire Onsi Saleh away from Atlanta after Saleh worked under Myers in Golden State before moving on to the Hawks. The likelihood relayed to me, though, is that Saleh is expected to remain with the Hawks.” via Stein Line

On Monday, May 18, Stein linked two more candidates to the search. One of them is a Warriors connection who currently works in the WNBA.

Nick U’ren currently oversees the Phoenix Mercury’s front office. He took over for Jim Pitman, who retired after the 2023 WNBA season.

U’ren worked under Myers for nine seasons. He was a part of the Warriors’ four title runs. When he started in the NBA, he was an Assistant Video Coordinator for the Phoenix Suns. When U’ren joined the Warriors’ front office, he became the Manager of Advanced Scouting. His highest title under Myers was Director of Basketball Operations.

Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Mike Gansey is another recent link to the 76ers.

Gansey started in the NBA G League as the General Manager of the Cavs’ affiliate, the Canton Charge. In 2017, he was promoted to Assistant General Manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. When Koby Altman was promoted to President of Basketball Operations, Gansey was officially named the GM.