Following their preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the practice court on Sunday (October 18) to gear up for opening night against the New York Knicks.

When the Sixers closed out their overtime loss against the Celtics, the status of the veteran forward Dean Wade was in question.

During the first half of the game, Wade was seen struggling with ankle pain. He went to the locker room and wouldn’t return to the court for the remainder of the night.

After the Sixers’ loss, the head coach Nick Nurse didn’t raise any red flags about the setback. However, there is some reason to worry.

76ers Get Dean Wade Injury Update Before Knicks Matchup

The Sixers did not have Wade on the court for Sunday’s action.

The veteran forward was one of three players to get the afternoon off. Wade joined Dominick Barlow and Tacko Fall on the side.

According to reports, Wade is still sore from suffering his setback. He doesn’t have a timeline for his recovery, but the 76ers aren’t making a decision on his playing status until they see how he’s feeling on Monday.

Dean Wade’s 76ers Debut Season

After spending the first stretch of his career playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dean Wade inked a multi-year contract with the 76ers in free agency.

Prior to the blockbuster stage of their summer, the Sixers made Wade their top acquisition at the top of free agency. He seemed like he was slated to start. However, the 76ers shook up the situation.

A trade for Jaylen Brown brought another starting forward to the mix. That move encouraged LeBron James to join the Sixers, which was the move that ultimately placed Wade as a bench player. Still, he’ll play a key role.

Over the past 342 games (seven seasons), Wade averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game with the Cavs. It’s unclear if Wade’s debut will occur on Tuesday in New York, but his setback doesn’t seem severe enough to keep him out for long.