Hi, Subscriber

76ers Get Dean Wade Injury Update Before Knicks Matchup

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls
Getty
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 23: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles up the court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on December 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Following their preseason finale against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the practice court on Sunday (October 18) to gear up for opening night against the New York Knicks.

When the Sixers closed out their overtime loss against the Celtics, the status of the veteran forward Dean Wade was in question.

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 5: Dean Wade #45 of the Philadelphia 76ers controls the ball against Landry Shamet #44 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Knicks 120-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the first half of the game, Wade was seen struggling with ankle pain. He went to the locker room and wouldn’t return to the court for the remainder of the night.

After the Sixers’ loss, the head coach Nick Nurse didn’t raise any red flags about the setback. However, there is some reason to worry.

76ers Get Dean Wade Injury Update Before Knicks Matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers answers questions from the media during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Rocket Arena on September 29, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Sixers did not have Wade on the court for Sunday’s action.

The veteran forward was one of three players to get the afternoon off. Wade joined Dominick Barlow and Tacko Fall on the side.

According to reports, Wade is still sore from suffering his setback. He doesn’t have a timeline for his recovery, but the 76ers aren’t making a decision on his playing status until they see how he’s feeling on Monday.

Dean Wade’s 76ers Debut Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After spending the first stretch of his career playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dean Wade inked a multi-year contract with the 76ers in free agency.

Prior to the blockbuster stage of their summer, the Sixers made Wade their top acquisition at the top of free agency. He seemed like he was slated to start. However, the 76ers shook up the situation.

A trade for Jaylen Brown brought another starting forward to the mix. That move encouraged LeBron James to join the Sixers, which was the move that ultimately placed Wade as a bench player. Still, he’ll play a key role.

Over the past 342 games (seven seasons), Wade averaged 5.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game with the Cavs. It’s unclear if Wade’s debut will occur on Tuesday in New York, but his setback doesn’t seem severe enough to keep him out for long.

 

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments