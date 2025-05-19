Defensive Standout Tabbed as Smart Trade Target for Sixers

Daryl Morey could be tempted to make a trade ahead of the NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers own the third overall pick. However, the Sixers might be better served by flipping that selection for a proven talent who can make an immediate impact.

In a May 16 article, Jedd Pagaduan of ClutchPoints suggested a potential move for Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason.

“Perhaps the 76ers somehow find a way to acquire Tari Eason. A lockdown defender and a livewire on the glass, in a trade that would have them give up the third overall pick,” Pagaduan wrote. “The Rockets could perhaps package the 10th pick, Eason, and another draft pick to move up in the draft if the 76ers aren’t fond of any of the prospects left on the board at pick three.”

Pagaduan continued.

“Eason’s skillset would make him quite the perfect fit on the 76ers. He’s a rangy defender who can make open shots. And he’s a fierce rebounder as well. In a larger role, he could break out as a stocks machine, similar to Dyson Daniels’ emergence for the Atlanta Hawks.”

Eason would be a strong addition to the Sixers’ rotation. He would also provide some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, which was an area of need. Whether Morey would pass up on the third overall pick to make a deal is unclear. However, Eason would be a big addition to the roster.

Morey Wants to Keep 3rd Overall Pick

Given the Sixers’ status as a contention-ready roster, it’s hard to envision them selecting a long-term prospect in the upcoming draft. However, Morey has recently committed to keeping the draft pick and adding a young talent to the rotation.

His comments came during a recent episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast.”

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean, there are good players in this draft. At the top of this draft, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high-quality players in the top of the draft in my career.”

Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe projects as potential draft targets for the Sixers. Both of them have high upside, but neither look ready to make an immediate impact on a roster that’s trying to push toward a championship.

Edgecomb Could Be the Sixers’ Target

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, if the Sixers don’t trade away the third overall pick, Edgecomb could emerge as their preferred target on draft night.

“It’s expected that the Sixers will listen to offers for No. 3, but it’s unclear whom the team would take if it stays,” Vecenie wrote. “Rutgers’ Bailey has been seen as the biggest upside swing. He fills a theoretical position of need for Philly as a big wing. But he is also viewed as more of a project by scouts and executives, and this is a Sixers front office that likely needs to win next year to keep its jobs. I’ve also gotten a wider sense of appreciation from NBA front offices for Edgecombe than Bailey.”

Whatever the Sixers decide to do, their goal is clear: to challenge for a championship. Morey will ensure that whoever joins the team this summer can help the franchise achieve that goal.

Eason would be an amazing pickup. He would plug multiple gaps and is still young enough to keep improving. However, this year’s draft class is also deep. As such, Morey has a lot of opportunities to get things right. And after a difficult season, that’s a luxury he must be relishing.