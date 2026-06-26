After the Philadelphia 76ers welcomed a new rookie through the 2026 NBA Draft, the team started preparing its developmental plans for the summer.

Soon, the Sixers will fire up their Summer League run. On Thursday, June 25, they added an undrafted rookie to the roster in Bowling Green’s Javontae Campbell.

Philadelphia 76ers Add Defensive Star Rookie After NBA Draft

According to an official statement from Bowling Green, two players signed with teams after going undrafted on Wednesday.

Campbell enters the NBA after establishing himself as a defensive star at the college level. The guard made Bowling Green history by putting together the top two single-season steal totals during his two seasons there.

He came up with 90 total steals in 2024-2025 and 97 in 2025-2026. Campbell led the MAC in steals last season. He was also named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

As a junior, Campbell started all but one of the 32 games he played in 2024-2025. Seeing the court for 30.7 minutes per game, Campbell shot 49.5% from the field and 25.0% from three, averaging 14.9 points per game.

During his senior season, Campbell started all 32 games. With a four-minute increase in playing time, Campbell produced 18.7 points per game, while shooting 50.0% from the field and 31.8% from deep. He also came down with 4.5 rebounds per game and produced 5.1 assists per game.

Philadelphia 76ers NBA Draft

The Sixers acquired a first-round pick in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in February.

When they went on the clock with the No. 22 pick on Wednesday, the Sixers selected Labaron Philon Jr. out of Alabama.

Without a second-round pick, the Sixers hoped to trade in, but didn’t see an opportunity to do so on Thursday. Philon ended up being the only addition through the draft.