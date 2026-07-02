Days before LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would hit the NBA free agency market without a thought to return, the entire NBA world assumed he would join the Golden State Warriors.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers couldn’t be ruled out. LeBron’s initial organization wants to reunite for a third stint. James wasn’t closed off. His camp would take pitches from other interested suitors, and the Philadelphia 76ers are in on the action.

Does it truly make a difference? Do the Sixers have a shot?

A recent discussion out west suggests that nothing has shifted in the LeBron market as of July 1.

76ers Delivered Bad LeBron James Statement From Warriors Insider

“I’d say it’s 50/50 right now,” The Athletic’s Nick Friedell told 95.7 The Game.

“I’d say it’s Golden State and Cleveland. I just don’t see another team that makes that much sense.”

While Friedell mentioned the San Antonio Spurs as an ideal for James, it was reported that the Spurs are most likely out of the LeBron market after making some moves, including the signing of the former Sixer, Tobias Harris.

“LeBron is looking for basketball happiness. There’s no better place to do that than [in Golden State]. He’s got chemistry with Steph, he knows Draymond, he knows what Steve Kerr is all about. They lived it, and won a gold medal together in Paris at the Olympics. The Warriors, on top of all that, they let their players be who they are. … The Warriors have a culture that can handle the star power that is LeBron James,” the insider said.

Friedell also added that the “storybook ending” is with the Cavaliers.

As for the other teams–they just don’t make sense.

How Can The 76ers Lure In LeBron?

It’s unclear what the Sixers did to pitch LeBron James, but The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported that the Sixers “have thrown their hat into the proverbial ring.”

From a basketball standpoint, the Sixers make plenty of sense. They have enough talent up top to compete with the best of them when healthy.

Other positive driving factors include the presence of Tyrese Maxey, who is under the Klutch umbrella; the addition of a Finals MVP in Jaylen Brown; the presence of the former NBA MVP, Joel Embiid; and the rising star, VJ Edgecombe.

Sure, there are cons. Health has been an issue in Philadelphia, specifically with Embiid. Location-wise, Philadelphia is typically harder to sell than California. James wants “basketball happiness,” and that simply can’t be guaranteed in Philadelphia.

Staying in California for the final run makes plenty of sense. Reunions with the Cavaliers or the Miami Heat are solid options as well.

The Sixers are clearly trying to lure in LeBron, but there’s no indication that the interest is mutual at this time. Maybe consider the 76ers dark-horse candidates for the time being.