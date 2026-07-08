One week into NBA free agency, LeBron James could be narrowing down his desired destination to three teams. The Philadelphia 76ers recently received good news on that front.

According to the ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the Sixers appear to be in James’ top three at this stage of the process (which could change).

The Sixers are in the mix with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia 76ers Delivered Good News On LeBron James’ Top 3

“When I talk to teams around the league, when I do my research, the teams that continue to come up are Cleveland, Miami, and Philadelphia after they got the Jaylen Brown trade,” Charania said on Stephen A. Smith’s show.

As Charania’s co-worker Brian Windhorst put it, the “vibes” around the league seem to point LeBron in the direction of a reunion with the Cavaliers.

Recently, James was spotted in Cleveland with people with ties to the Cavaliers’ organization.

Since James is from Ohio and has had two stints with the Cavs already, his recent location seemed more expected than anything. At the same time, the close ties to the city and the team make it too difficult to look past without thinking the Cavs have the strongest advantage in the race for LeBron.

The Heat are similar. LeBron isn’t from Miami, Florida, but he played with the Heat for four seasons. Once again, the familiarity with the organization can’t be overlooked.

As for the Sixers, there are dots to connect. Mike Gansey, the President of Basketball Operations, comes from the Cavs. He worked with LeBron during the star forward’s second stint with the team.

Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James are both under the Klutch Sports umbrella. Their agent, Rich Paul, already made it clear that LeBron is a big fan of Maxey.

Will The Sixers Get A Meeting With LeBron James?

Apparently, there isn’t a team out there that will get a chance to make a pitch to LeBron James.

Teams are expected to make their pitch to Rich Paul, who then relays the information back to the Hall of Famer.

Earlier this week, at least six teams were linked to LeBron and labeled as having a chance to land him. At this point, three of those organizations might’ve been eliminated. The Sixers still seem to be in a tight race.