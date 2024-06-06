Sixers Predicted to Sign 6-Time Star to $100 Million Contract

There’s always the possibility that the Philadelphia 76ers‘ Plan A may not work out. Luckily, there are other options during the offseason that could help them. One possible option is DeMar DeRozan.

With DeRozan’s prime winding down, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz explained why the Chicago Bulls star would fit with them.

“Signing the six-time All-Star as a third offensive option next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey could still leave Philly with $20 million in cap space, enough to pursue another starter or try to re-sign players such as De’Anthony Melton, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Kyle Lowry.

“DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 48.0 percent overall this past season. His durability (74 games or more in all three years with the Bulls) is important for the Sixers given Embiid’s injury history,” Swartz wrote.

Though DeRozan likely won’t be who they turn to first, Swartz explained why this may be mutually beneficial.

“This may not be the first choice for either side, yet the Sixers can still get an All-Star-caliber wing, and DeRozan can get one last big payday by joining forces this summer.

“Contract Prediction: Three years, $100 million with team option.”

DeRozan has made the All-Star team six times and has three All-NBA teams. Despite approaching his mid-30s, he has not shown any signs of slowing down.

DeMar DeRozan Not Among Sixers Targets: Report

Though DeRozan makes some sense, for the time being, he’s not on the Sixers’ radar. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported that the Sixers had four targets in mind this coming offseason. DeRozan was not one of them.

“The Sixers want a maximum-salary player via free agency or a trade from a pool that includes Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram,” Pompey wrote in a June 2 story.

Where these targets have DeRozan beat is that they are either more accomplished than him or younger than him. However, if another team beats them to the punch, maybe DeRozan’s appeal increases.

DeMar DeRozan’s Next Contract May Affect Sixers’ Offseason

While DeRozan may very well not join the Sixers, that doesn’t mean he won’t factor into free agent negotiations. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that despite the Sixers’ lack of interest, DeRozan’s next deal could determine the market for other free agents.

“DeRozan has voiced his desire to return to Chicago and is less of an ideal third piece for Philly with his lack of outside shooting and affinity for a similar midrange space that Embiid occupies. If anything, how high a number DeRozan can draw from the Bulls will prove useful context for other free agents around the league, including George and Harden’s own negotiations with the Clippers,” Fischer wrote on May 27.

Because of his age, it’s not likely that DeRozan will get a maximum contract no matter where he signs. However, if and when the Bulls determine his price, other star free agents like George, who the Sixers want, may use his next deal in contract negotiations.

Even if he won’t join the Sixers, he may help them become a title contender by proxy.