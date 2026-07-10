Another big name is hitting the NBA free agency market this offseason, and the Philadelphia 76ers could have their eyes on him.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Sacramento Kings are going to cut ties with the All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan as they navigate through a rebuild.

Several teams, not including the Sixers, have been linked to DeRozan already.

However, the NBA insider Jake Fischer links the veteran forward to a group of teams that are swinging for a LeBron James acquisition. That’s where the Sixers connection comes into play.

Philadelphia 76ers Get DeMar DeRozan Update Amid LeBron James Chase

While discussing the LeBron James race, along with the DeMar DeRozan market, Fischer noted that the ex-Kings forward’s “most likely landing spots” are teams that don’t land LeBron James.

“I think the Miamis, Cleveland, Golden State, I think those teams are all going to be in the play for him if they don’t get LeBron,” Fischer said on Bleacher Report’s live stream.

While he didn’t mention the Sixers, Philadelphia is very much relevant in the LeBron market and is seemingly top three as of July 9.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat are in the picture as well.

Should The 76ers Pursue DeMar DeRozan?

The 36-year-old former ninth-overall pick doesn’t come with the same star power as James, but he’s certainly an accomplished forward in the league.

DeRozan’s resume includes six All-Star nods and three All-NBA nods.

His best days came with the Toronto Raptors throughout the first nine years of his career. DeRozan had a strong run in San Antonio and Chicago, but struggled to make a difference in Sacramento as the top option on the Kings.

Last season, DeRozan appeared in 77 games. He shot 49.7% from the field and hit on 32.0% of his threes. The veteran forward averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

It would be a step down from LeBron for sure. While neither player had a strong year from beyond the arc, James was a better scorer, passer, and rebounder during the 2025-2026 season.

At this time, DeRozan doesn’t have links to the Sixers, but he’ll be a name to keep an eye on as the LeBron situation plays out.