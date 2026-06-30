BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 28: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the first half of Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia 76ers have more than just the Indiana Pacers to worry about when it comes to Kelly Oubre Jr.
As one of the Sixers’ top free agents in the 2026 market, Oubre will garner attention from several organizations.
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 and Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers react against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
There are more teams on the list that have not been made public.
Philadelphia 76ers Get Discouraging Kelly Oubre News In NBA Free Agency
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks during Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The 30-year-old guard is one of the more consistent wings on the free agency market.
The Sixers have had Oubre on board for three seasons. He first joined the team ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season. At the time, Oubre wrapped up a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets.
Despite averaging 20.3 points with the Hornets in 2022-2023, he signed for just the veteran’s minimum in Philadelphia before the 2023-2024 NBA season. With the Sixers that year, Oubre produced 15.4 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds per game.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 30: Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after being called for a foul during the third quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
When Oubre hit the free agency market in 2024, he wasn’t a free agent for long. The Sixers retained Oubre with a $16.3 million contract. The second season was a player option, which Oubre picked up at $8.3 million.
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Oubre started 41 out of the 50 games he played for the Sixers. The veteran produced 14.1 points per game, while coming down with 5.0 rebounds per game.
At this point, Oubre has 11 seasons of experience under his belt. He had runs with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors, along with the Hornets and the Sixers.
Oubre isn’t guaranteed to leave the Sixers, but the situation isn’t looking promising if the Sixers wanted to bring the 30-year-old back for a fourth season.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers have more than just the Indiana Pacers to worry about when it comes to Kelly Oubre Jr. As one of the Sixers’ top free agents in the 2026 market, Oubre will garner attention from several organizations. According to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, Oubre will leave the door open for the Sixers, but […]