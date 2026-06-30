The Philadelphia 76ers have more than just the Indiana Pacers to worry about when it comes to Kelly Oubre Jr.

As one of the Sixers’ top free agents in the 2026 market, Oubre will garner attention from several organizations.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, Oubre will leave the door open for the Sixers, but he is certainly entertaining an exit. Along with the Pacers, Oubre will discuss a possible move to join the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

There are more teams on the list that have not been made public.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Discouraging Kelly Oubre News In NBA Free Agency

The 30-year-old guard is one of the more consistent wings on the free agency market.

The Sixers have had Oubre on board for three seasons. He first joined the team ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season. At the time, Oubre wrapped up a two-year run with the Charlotte Hornets.

Despite averaging 20.3 points with the Hornets in 2022-2023, he signed for just the veteran’s minimum in Philadelphia before the 2023-2024 NBA season. With the Sixers that year, Oubre produced 15.4 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds per game.

When Oubre hit the free agency market in 2024, he wasn’t a free agent for long. The Sixers retained Oubre with a $16.3 million contract. The second season was a player option, which Oubre picked up at $8.3 million.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Oubre started 41 out of the 50 games he played for the Sixers. The veteran produced 14.1 points per game, while coming down with 5.0 rebounds per game.

At this point, Oubre has 11 seasons of experience under his belt. He had runs with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors, along with the Hornets and the Sixers.

Oubre isn’t guaranteed to leave the Sixers, but the situation isn’t looking promising if the Sixers wanted to bring the 30-year-old back for a fourth season.