PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 15: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during introductions before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 15, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
It didn’t take long for Dominick Barlow to get back to work after the Philadelphia 76ers made a final decision on his contract.
On June 29, the Sixers had a deadline to reach regarding Barlow’s team option.
The 23-year-old could be retained for $3.4 million.
On Monday night, the 76ers officially announced they picked up the option.
Philadelphia 76ers Vet Sends 4-Word Message After Getting Big News
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets works against Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Toyota Center on April 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
On Tuesday, June 30, Barlow was back to business.
Had the Sixers decided not to pick accept his team option, he would’ve hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
However, that’s not the case. Barlow was at the team’s facility on Tuesday and sent a straightforward message on Instagram.
“Narratives about to shift,” Barlow wrote on his story, with a picture inside the locker room.
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 01: Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers goes to the basket against Tre Johnson #12 of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Following his run with the Overtime Elite league, Barlow joined the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract.
He spent two seasons playing with the Spurs. During his final year in San Antonio, Barlow played in 33 games, averaging 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.
In 2024-2025, Barlow signed with the Atlanta Hawks. He was initially on a two-way contract before getting converted to a standard deal. The Hawks did not bring back Barlow, rejecting his second-year option.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 10: Dominick Barlow #25 high fives Cameron Payne #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
In July 2025, the Sixers signed Barlow to a two-way deal. By February, they converted his contract to a standard deal.
Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Barlow appeared in 71 games. He started 59 of those appearances, seeing the court for 23.8 minutes per game.
Barlow produced averages of 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
The veteran forward showed enough to earn a rotational spot last season. Now, he’s fighting for another contract.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
It didn’t take long for Dominick Barlow to get back to work after the Philadelphia 76ers made a final decision on his contract.On June 29, the Sixers had a deadline to reach regarding Barlow’s team option.The 23-year-old could be retained for $3.4 million.On Monday night, the 76ers officially announced they picked up the option.Philadelphia 76ers […]