It didn’t take long for Dominick Barlow to get back to work after the Philadelphia 76ers made a final decision on his contract.

On June 29, the Sixers had a deadline to reach regarding Barlow’s team option.

The 23-year-old could be retained for $3.4 million.

On Monday night, the 76ers officially announced they picked up the option.

Philadelphia 76ers Vet Sends 4-Word Message After Getting Big News

On Tuesday, June 30, Barlow was back to business.

Had the Sixers decided not to pick accept his team option, he would’ve hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

However, that’s not the case. Barlow was at the team’s facility on Tuesday and sent a straightforward message on Instagram.

“Narratives about to shift,” Barlow wrote on his story, with a picture inside the locker room.

The 2026-2027 will be a big year for Barlow.

Dominick Barlow’s NBA Career

Barlow entered the NBA as an undrafted prospect.

Following his run with the Overtime Elite league, Barlow joined the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract.

He spent two seasons playing with the Spurs. During his final year in San Antonio, Barlow played in 33 games, averaging 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.

In 2024-2025, Barlow signed with the Atlanta Hawks. He was initially on a two-way contract before getting converted to a standard deal. The Hawks did not bring back Barlow, rejecting his second-year option.

In July 2025, the Sixers signed Barlow to a two-way deal. By February, they converted his contract to a standard deal.

Throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, Barlow appeared in 71 games. He started 59 of those appearances, seeing the court for 23.8 minutes per game.

Barlow produced averages of 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

The veteran forward showed enough to earn a rotational spot last season. Now, he’s fighting for another contract.