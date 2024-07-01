Andre Drummond Sends Message After Leaving Bulls for 76ers in Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls had a trade in place at the deadline. It would have shipped two-time All-Star big man Andre Drummond to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Chicago backed out at the last minute, choosing to push for the postseason.

The Bulls did not make the playoffs, falling to the Miami Heat in the second round of the Play-In Tournament. They are also losing Drummond, who agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract to join the Sixers in free agency, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania on June 30.

“I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak,” Drummond posted on X on June 30.

Drummond just finished a two-year, $6.6 million contract, so this is a raise.

He averaged 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 rebounds with the Bulls last season. This is his second stint with the 76ers. He also spent half of the 2021-22 season in Philadelphia.

“Drummond was a star in his role last season. Never forget that 24 point, 25 rebound game against the Hawks that I had a chance to call filling in for Adam Amin.” ABC 7’s Mark Schanowski posted. “Reportedly, the Bulls turned down a 76’ers trade offer of 3 2nd round picks for Drummond at the deadline.”

Drummond also nearly opted out to join the Dallas Mavericks last offseason, per The Stein Line’s Marc Stein in June 2023.

Dallas went on to win the Western Conference with former Bull Derrick Jones Jr.

Bulls Called Out for Rejected Andre Drummond Trade

The 76ers believed they had Drummond secured only for the Bulls to back out at the last moment, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto in February.

“So the Bulls declined three second-round picks for Drummond, only to lose him for nothing,” Forbes’ Morten Jensen posted on X on June 30.

“Extremely predictable.”

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said changes were coming to the roster this offseason. But he has long been criticized for not moving off the Bulls’ veteran players sooner to recoup assets instead of letting them walk for free.

They are also running the risk of losing out on DeMar DeRozan. Their efforts to trade Zach LaVine took precedence, with the 76ers looming.

“Keep an eye on what happens with Demar DeRozan,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks said on June 30. “Literally there is no market for Zach LaVine. They are trying to give him away and attach a first-round pick – I’ve been told that by multiple multiple people – and that is not happening. So if there’s no unloading of the LaVine contract, then DeRozan is just basically hanging in the wind.

He might not be there for long, though.

DeMar DeRozan Could Join Andre Drummond in Philadelphia

“Keep an eye on Philadelphia if they have available cap space; could have around $14, $15 million after it’s all said and done, Marks said. “I’m a huge fan of his. I think he’s a $25-to-$30 million guy; I’ve said this all along.”

It is not just LaVine that is putting a potential squeeze on DeRozan’s place with the Bulls. They also signed former No. 4 pick Patrick Williams to a contract extension.

“With Patrick Williams in the fold, on a contract that uses the standard 8% raise structure, I’ve got the Bulls about $22M under the luxury tax for 12 players,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith posted on X. “That’s plenty of margin to fill out the roster. However, it’s probably under the salary DeMar DeRozan would want.”

NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said Smith could remove the “probably.”

DeMar DeRozan to the Clippers seems like a logical Plan B.

DeRozan is a California native and is expected to draw interest from the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers. The Bulls can orchestrate a sign-and-trade to recoup assets if that happens. But that would require cooperation from DeRozan and whatever team wanted to sing him.