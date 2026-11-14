76ers Make Early Call On Joel Embiid’s Status vs Pacers

When the Philadelphia 76ers open up their back-to-back set this weekend on Sunday, the team will be without its star big man, Joel Embiid.

Still dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis, Embiid is on an injury management plan with the Sixers. He was officially ruled out early against the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid’s name has frequently popped up on the injury report. When the 76ers approached their last game against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid was questionable, despite the game being a standalone.

Embiid ended up getting cleared for action. While he had an injury scare during the first few minutes of action, which required him to go back to the locker room limping, it wouldn’t be long before the Sixers cleared Embiid to return to the court.

The star center finished the game with 28 minutes of playing time. Embiid shot 7-for-17 from the field, missing all three of his three-point attempts. The center produced 20 points, three assists, and four rebounds, along with one block on the defensive end in the 123-112 win over the Raptors.

The game against Toronto marked the sixth game in a row that Embiid played. He’ll get the first matchup of a back-to-back set off. The Sixers are likely planning to have Embiid on board for the following game, which takes place on the road against the Brooklyn Nets.

Joel Embiid’s 76ers Season So Far

So far this season, Embiid has appeared in 11 games. The veteran center is shooting 37.4% from the field, and hitting on just 11.1% of his threes. Embiid is producing an average of 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

As for the team, the Sixers recently dropped a game against the Boston Celtics, which resulted in them losing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. With a 10-3 record, the Sixers just 0.5 games behind the Boston Celtics, who are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Sixers have a meeting with the 5-8 Pacers on Sunday and will close out the set with a matchup against the 3-8 Nets on Monday night.