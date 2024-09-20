Joel Embiid Sends Strong Message on Historic $193 Million Extension From 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Not after the seven-time All-Star and 2022-23 MVP agreed to a history-making three-year, $193 million contract extension. He let that be known too.

“Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started!” Embiid posted on September 20.

“#Trust the process.”

The 76ers drafted Embiid No. 3 overall in the 2014 draft. He has become the sole surviving piece of their “Process” era that included players like Ben Simmons and Nerlens Noel.

Injuries sidelined him for his first two NBA seasons.

The Sixers missed the playoffs in each of his first three years. They have been a part of the postseason for seven straight seasons. Embiid – who has continued to deal with injuries – is coming off his seventh consecutive All-Star appearance in 2023-24.

Joel Embiid Lands Historic Contract Extension From 76ers

“The one-time NBA MVP will sign a three-year, $193 million maximum extension with the 76ers, with a player option in 2028-2029, sources tell @TheAthletic,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania posted on X on September 20.

“Joel Embiid now has five years and $301 million on his 76ers deal – one of the three richest totals in NBA history.”

There is some slight discrepancy in the reporting on the total value of Embiid’s new deal.

Here is the breakdown of the Joel Embiid extension Embiid now has $299.5M in salary over the next 5 years pic.twitter.com/Fzvq8g5dNi — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 20, 2024

Spotrac lists a $192.9 million total value, guaranteeing Embiid $513.9 million in career earnings. That is the fourth-most career earnings in NBA history, behind LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and new teammate Paul George, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Embiid ranks fourth in defensive win shares per 48 minutes, eighth in total win shares, and fifth in value over replacement in 76ers history, per Basketball Reference.

He now also ranks No. 1 as the highest-paid player in franchise history.

76ers Paid Up For Star Duo Over Offseason

The Sixers have been lauded for their offseason, which included landing the premier free agent in Paul George. But their work to retain their players cannot be overlooked when chemistry is paramount to success.

Philadelphia returns five of their top 12 total minutes leaders from 2023-24 in 2024-25.

None of them are more important than Embiid and Maxey, who also received new money over the 2024 offseason.

Maxey inked a five-year, $205 million contract extension in June, locking in the 76ers top duo through the 2028-29 season, though Embiid does have a $69 million player option for the final year of the deal.

The pressure is on.

Joel Embiid: — 27.9 PPG (4th all-time)

— 11.2 RPG

— 1.7 BPG

— Most PTS per MIN all-time

— 7x All-Star

— 5x All-NBA

— 3x All-Defense

— 2x Scoring Champ

— MVP Paid. https://t.co/wyWqdz4vtq — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 20, 2024

The Sixers have not been past the second round with Embiid and Maxey and have not been to an NBA Finals or even the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000-01.

Embiid has the third-richest contract among centers, per Spotrac. Maxey’s deal ranks seventh among point guards and is tied for 12th among all guards. George’s four-year, $211.6 million pact ranks fifth among shooting guards and 10th among guards.

The front office has spent the money. They need the players to produce on the biggest stages.