Sixers’ ‘Get-Out-of-Jail’ Joel Embiid Trade Proposal Floated

T he Philadelphia 76ers entered the season with a championship expectation. But they ended up tanking to improve their odds in keeping their pick for this year’s draft instead — no thanks to Joel Embiid‘s nagging knee issues.

With the franchise’s hopes standing on Embiid’s weak knees and advancing age, should the Sixers get out of their 31-year-old franchise center’s humongous contract while they can and rebuild around All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey?

Bill Simmons of The Ringer proposed a wild trade idea where the Sixers could get rid of Embiid and his troublesome knees with cap relief and a distant first-round pick.

Simmons threw the Los Angeles Lakers, who are desperately looking for a starting center, as the Sixers’ potential trade partner.

“We’ll give you all of our expirings and a first, and we’ll get you out of the Joel Embiid business,” Simmons said on his podcast, “Bill Simmons,” on Monday. “Here’s your get-out-of-jail free card right now. You don’t have to deal with him anymore.”

The Lakers can theoretically combine all the expiring contracts of Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura to match Embiid’s $55.2 million salary for next season, the final year before his three-year, $192 million deal kicks in.

Simmons’ headliner for the Lakers package is their 2031 first-round pick . But the Lakers also have five pick swaps to use as a sweetener.

It’s an underwhelming return for a former NBA MVP and still an elite center when healthy. But after Embiid underwent a third knee surgery, his trade value is at an all-time low.

The Sixers could at least ask for Austin Reaves if Simmons’ trade idea comes to fruition.

Joel Embiid Available?

In the same podcast, Simmons’ guest Ryen Rusillo said Embiid could be had before his season-ending surgery.

“I heard Embiid was available at the trade deadline,” Rusillo told Simmons.

Simmons was in disbelief.

“C’mon, we’re getting on Hoopshype tomorrow,” Simmons told Rusillo.

“It may have been a ‘would you?’ but I think this happens all the time. So it shouldn’t be something that’s big of a deal,” Rusillo replied.

Embiid was only limited to 19 games this season. In April, Embiid underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after he was shut down.

Despite his nagging knee issues, Embiid still averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season. Embiid is just two years removed from his MVP season. But since then, he had only played 58 out of the possible 164 games over the past two seasons.

Fans Begin to Sour on Franchise Center

Embiid’s nagging injuries which led to his unavailability, thus torpedoing the Sixers’ season has made the fan base souring on their franchise star.

In the Philadelphia Inquirer’s annual poll, Embiid’s trust rating from the Sixers fans took a nose dive over the past 12 months.

Between 2022 and 2024, 85-90% of Sixers fans wanted Embiid to remain with the franchise. Now, only 53.8% are staying loyal to the seven-time All-Star after another season-ending knee surgery.

If the Sixers keep Embiid, he will face enormous pressure when he returns to court at some point of next season.