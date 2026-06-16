Although the Philadelphia 76ers’ rival, the New York Knicks, have their core stars locked up after winning the 2026 NBA Finals, they are bound to lose some role players. Jordan Clarkson is a player who could see his value shoot up after the postseason.

The Sixers were recently encouraged to take a look at the veteran forward.

76ers Encouraged To Pursue Knicks’ 34-Year-Old Reserve In NBA Free Agency

The Knicks were well aware of the fact that they could lose Clarkson in free agency well before they reached the NBA Finals.

The 34-year-old played the 2025-2026 NBA season on a minimum contract. Since he reached a buyout with the Utah Jazz, Clarkson was clearly viewed as a one-year rental in New York City.

Never rule out a return for a player who wanted an opportunity to win. At the same time, Clarkson has to find the best deal available–and it probably won’t be from the Knicks.

“The Philadelphia 76ers will have some money to spend this summer, but cannot exactly afford a largesse in the open market,” Nicolas Kyle Pring of Sixers Sense wrote. “As such, less costly options like Jordan Clarkson should be high on their radar, especially given how their bench doomed them in the playoffs.”

Jordan Clarkson’s Knicks Stint

During his final season with the Utah Jazz, Clarkson appeared in just 37 games. He averaged 16.2 points per game, while shooting 36.2% from three.

With the Knicks, Clarkson briefly had a moment where he was out of the rotation, but it didn’t stick. He ended the regular season with 72 appearances. Clarkson averaged 17.8 minutes off the bench.

During the season, Clarkson produced 8.6 points per game, while shooting 45.1% from the field and 32.7% from three.

In the playoffs, Clarkson saw the court for 10.8 minutes per game. He averaged 4.9 points and 1.7 points. Clarkson struggled from three, making 21.1% of his threes, and shot 45.4% from the field.

Should The Sixers Make An Offer?

Philly’s free agency priorities are likely going to focus on Kelly Oubre and Quentin Grimes. The team is expected to figure out a way to get at least one of them back.

Clarkson is an intriguing option. He is certainly a proven bench scorer, who now has a championship on his resume. Throughout his career, Clarkson has averaged 15.3 points, shooting 33.6% from three.

The Knicks’ forward might cost around $4 million for the 2026-2027 NBA season. Don’t rule out another minimum for Clarkson, who played a significantly different role on a contending team compared to his old situation in Utah.

If Clarkson is entertaining offers for around the minimum, he should be a target for Philadelphia.