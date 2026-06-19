Without being encouraged to take a look at his old team, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers recently praised the young Sixers star, VJ Edgecombe.

During a sit-down with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Rivers was asked to name two young players who haven’t reached superstardom yet, but have the chance to.

Rivers kicked it off with Edgecombe.

Ex-76ers Coach Doc Rivers Makes Strong VJ Edgecombe Statement

“Edgecombe has a chance to be really good, because he has the makeup and having Maxey around him. Maybe too small [the combination], but we’ll see,” Rivers said.

“[I like his] edge. I don’t know where he’ll be offensively. He’s ahead of where I thought he was already. But he’s going to be an elite defensive player in the NBA. That’s coming, and you can see that.”

Before the Sixers brought in Edgecombe, Rivers coached the team for three seasons. After the 2022-2023 season, Rivers fired up a three-year run with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nick Nurse took over for Rivers in Philadelphia.

VJ Edgecombe’s Rookie Season With The Sixers

When the Sixers struggled in 2024-2025, they ended the season by missing the playoffs.

Not only did the 76ers get the opportunity to keep their protected pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder, but they jumped up a few spots to land No. 3 overall.

At that point, it was evident the 76ers were going to choose between Edgecombe and Ace Bailey. They went with the former Baylor star.

As a rookie, Edgecombe appeared in 75 games for the Sixers. He started every matchup. During that time, Edgecombe shot 43.8% from the field and knocked down 35.4% of his threes, taking 5.6 attempts per game to average 16.0 points.

Along with his scoring, Edgecombe dished out 4.2 assists and came down with 5.6 rebounds per game, snatching up 1.4 steals per game.

Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey proved that they have the chance to be one of the league’s top backcourts for years to come.

As Rivers pointed out, the duo’s size will remain a concern, as they are both considered undersized, but there is too much potential to overlook.