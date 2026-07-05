After the Boston Celtics sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA world was shocked to see a recent NBA Finals MVP get shipped to an Atlantic Division rival.

Former 76ers assistant coach and current Celtics assistant Sam Cassell briefly spoke on the deal.

The ex-Sixers assistant was complimentary of Brown and acknowledged the discussion about how shocking it is that the Celtics cut ties with the All-Star forward, considering the circumstances.

Ex-76ers Coach Gets Honest On Jaylen Brown Trade

“Jaylen has done everything possible for this city. He’ll be missed. But it’s the NBA. Wilt Chamberlain got traded after he averaged 50 points one year…I wish nothing but the best for Jaylen. He’s a hell of a basketball player,” Cassell told reporters.

The player-turned-coach also added that the Celtics will “be fine” with Paul George going to Boston and replacing Brown.

Sam Cassell’s 76ers Connection

Before the Sixers acquired Paul George, Sam Cassell was working closely with Tyrese Maxey while on Doc Rivers’ staff.

He joined the Sixers in 2020 after working under Rivers on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Sixers cut ties with Rivers in 2023. When they hired Nick Nurse to replace Rivers, Cassell was revealed to be on the outs.

The former NBA point guard went to the Celtics to coach under Joe Mazzulla. After winning three NBA championships as a player, Cassell earned his fourth title with the Celtics as a coach in 2024.

While he has earned some consideration to land a head coaching job with teams over time, Cassell remains next to Mazzulla in Boston. He will get a chance to work with Paul George after his run in Philly.

Paul George For Jaylen Brown Trade

The Paul George era in Philadelphia was underwhelming.

In 78 games, George produced averages of 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

He was brought on with a max deal, with expectations of helping the Sixers get beyond the second round. George’s run will be remembered for a lack of consistency in his health and performances.

In Brown, the 76ers acquired a 10-year NBA veteran with five All-Star selections on his resume. The veteran forward produced averages of 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in 674 games.