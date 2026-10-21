Ex-76ers Dunk King Mac McClung Leaves NBA, G League for Europe

Mac McClung suited up for just 17 games in his time in the NBA, at least so far.

Two of those were with the Philadelphia 76ers, and the high-flying dunk artist scored a combined 25 points across those two appearances.

McClung also got brief stints with the Bulls, the Pacers, the Magic and the Lakers.

None of them stuck, despite McClung being an absolute star in the G League as well as his reign atop the Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Maybe McClung was hurt by being viewed as just a dunker. Maybe teams just didn’t feel he could translate his college and G League production to the highest level.

Whatever the reason, though, McClung didn’t stick around stateside for this new basketball season.

As the NBA gets underway this week, McClung is across the Atlantic Ocean.

Where is Mac McClung?

McClung is playing in Europe for the first time this season.

He signed over the summer with Basquet Girona, which plays in Liga ACB. That’s the top flight in Spain, considered by some the second-best domestic league in the world behind the NBA.

Girona is owned by former NBA All-Star Marc Gasol.

“He previously told ESPN that he had turned down multiple lucrative offers to play overseas in the past, maintaining his quest for the full-time NBA job that has eluded him,” ESPN’s Anthony Oliveri wrote in August.

McClung has a chance to be a star in Spain. When he played in the G League, he was a two-time MVP and became the league’s career scoring leader.

He also can still throw it down. He won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest three times.

Despite all of that, the NBA has let him leave. McClung is in Spain now.

More About Basquet Girona

Girona is located about an hour outside of Barcelona, and Gasol grew up in a suburb outside of Barcelona, so his ownership made some sense.

Their roster actually only includes one other American-born player: Stanley Whittaker, a point guard from Philadelphia who played at small Keiser University when he was a college hooper in the U.S.

Girona has actually already played four games in league competition and three games in the EuroCup.

In league play, McClung has 47 points through four games.

But in the European competition, McClung has already dropped 62 points in three games, including 8-for-15 from 3-point range.

He should only get more comfortable with the style of play as time goes along, but it’s a solid start for McClung.