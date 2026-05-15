Ex-76ers Player Linked to Warriors Coaching Job

Since getting fired by the New Orleans Pelicans back in November 2025, former Philadelphia 76ers guard Willie Green has been patiently waiting for his next opportunity to coach again.

Green’s time for another shot might be coming very soon. The former second-rounder is expected to get another look from Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Warriors lost two key assistants. Jerry Stackhouse and Terry Stotts decided to part ways with the organization.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reports that Green is among the candidates to take one of their vacant chairs on the bench.

Willie Green’s Coaching Past

The Warriors gave Green his first coaching opportunity. Once he called it a playing career after competing with the Orlando Magic, Green joined the Warriors in 2016. He was an assistant up until 2019.

Green went to the Phoenix Suns for a few years. In 2021, the former Sixer was hired to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans kept Green on board for five years. He coached 340 games, winning 44.1% of those matchups. New Orleans made the postseason just twice. Both appearances resulted in a first-round loss.

Amid the 2025-2026 season, Green was fired after a 2-10 start. He hasn’t garnered any strong head coaching interest since. Returning to an assistant role to build his value back up is likely the next move.

It All Started With The Sixers

Although Green was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2003, he was flipped to the Sixers on draft night.

Out of 12 NBA seasons, Green spent seven years with the 76ers. He appeared in 422 games, starting in half of them.

As a member of the Sixers, Green shot 42.2% from the field, producing 9.4 points per game. He also averaged 1.7 assists and came down with 1.9 rebounds per game.

Out of the seven seasons he played in Philadelphia, Green made the playoffs three times. After his time with the Sixers, Green played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and the Orlando Magic.