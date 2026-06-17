Tobias Harris is a long way from his max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he’s still earning plenty heading into his age-34 season.

Since his move to the Detroit Pistons, Harris has been viewed under a different scope compared to his days in Philly.

Heading into another free agency run, Harris landed a favorable prediction on his next contract.

Ex-76ers Vet Tobias Harris Predicted To Land Surprising Contract

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, Harris could earn another deal up to $50 million, which resembles his first post-Sixers contract that he inked with the Pistons ($52.0 million over two years).

While Hollinger predicts that the next could be closer to the $40 million range over two years, that’s quite a range for Harris, who had many believing he was leaving the 76ers on a low note in 2024.

“Harris had a solid regular season but really proved his worth in Detroit’s playoff run, operating as the Pistons’ second option while Jalen Duren fizzled,” Hollinger wrote.

“In doing so, he exhibited that, whatever the Pistons plan to do with their future cap, just letting Harris walk isn’t a viable option unless they’re getting a star-caliber upgrade at the same position.”

Tobias Harris’ Sixers History

When the 76ers acquired Harris in 2018-2019, he was on an expiring deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers didn’t want to lose the 26-year-old forward after giving up a valuable asset in their first-round rookie, Landry Shamet, who headlined the package.

Harris inked a five-year deal, worth $180 million, with the 76ers.

Over that span, Harris shot 48.9% from the field and hit on 37.3% of his threes. The veteran forward averaged 17.6 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Harris came down with 6.5 rebounds per game, and dialed up 3.1 assists. Harris was consistent, but his production–especially in the playoffs–didn’t live up to the near-$200 million he made with the team.

The Sixers were left disappointed in the end.

Tobias Harris Changed The Narrative With The Pistons

A change of scenery and a different pay scale placed a different light on Harris.

Instead of earning an average of over $30 million per season, Harris was making roughly $10 million less in Detroit, on a team that needed a seasoned veteran to come in and be a positive voice for a group of young guys.

The Pistons appreciated Harris’ presence, and they could continue to reward the veteran forward with another generous offer in the coming weeks as NBA free agency begins in July.