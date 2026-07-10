Ex-76ers Big Man Lands Deal With Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and center Charles Bassey have agreed on a one-year deal, bringing the big man back to the Bay Area for his sixth NBA season, sources tell ESPN. Bassey returns to Golden State in wake of Quinten Post joining the Grizzlies on an offer sheet.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 27: Charles Bassey #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on January 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
In 2021, the Sixers spent a second-round pick on Charles Bassey.
During the 2021 NBA Draft, Bassey was one of two centers selected by the 76ers. At the time, he was coming out of Western Kentucky. Bassey became the 53rd overall pick.
Bassey ended up just playing one full season for the 76ers. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Bassey averaged 7.3 minutes off the bench. He appeared in 23 games.
GettySAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 19: Charles Bassey #28 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after a dunk against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during the Emirates NBA Cup game at Frost Bank Center on November 19, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
As a rookie, Bassey averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also spent some time with the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
After his lone season with the Sixers, Bassey spent multiple seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Following his three seasons with the Spurs, Bassey bounced around the league during the 2025-2026 NBA season.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 19: Charles Bassey #28 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on January 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
After a two-game run with the Memphis Grizzlies, Bassey returned to the Sixers on multiple 10-day deals. He appeared in just one game throughout his 20-day stint.
Following the run with the Sixers, Bassey went to the Boston Celtics. He played five games with the Celtics. The Warriors were the final team to bring Bassey on. They added him to a contract, which allowed him to finish out the season with the team.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Former Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey is set to return to the Western Conference for the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season.On Thursday, July 9, the Golden State Warriors signed Bassey to a one-year deal.Bassey heads back to the Warriors after they opted against matching the offer sheet for Quentin Post. Post will join the […]
Ex-76ers Big Man Lands Deal With Warriors