Ex-76ers Big Man Lands Deal With Warriors

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Charles Bassey is set to return to the Western Conference for the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

On Thursday, July 9, the Golden State Warriors signed Bassey to a one-year deal.

Bassey heads back to the Warriors after they opted against matching the offer sheet for Quentin Post. Post will join the Memphis Grizzlies. Bassey is a Warrior again.

Charles Bassey’s NBA Career With 76ers

In 2021, the Sixers spent a second-round pick on Charles Bassey.

During the 2021 NBA Draft, Bassey was one of two centers selected by the 76ers. At the time, he was coming out of Western Kentucky. Bassey became the 53rd overall pick.

Bassey ended up just playing one full season for the 76ers. During the 2021-2022 NBA season, Bassey averaged 7.3 minutes off the bench. He appeared in 23 games.

As a rookie, Bassey averaged 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also spent some time with the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

After his lone season with the Sixers, Bassey spent multiple seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Following his three seasons with the Spurs, Bassey bounced around the league during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

After a two-game run with the Memphis Grizzlies, Bassey returned to the Sixers on multiple 10-day deals. He appeared in just one game throughout his 20-day stint.

Following the run with the Sixers, Bassey went to the Boston Celtics. He played five games with the Celtics. The Warriors were the final team to bring Bassey on. They added him to a contract, which allowed him to finish out the season with the team.