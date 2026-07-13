Former Boston Celtics players have expressed their displeasure with the team’s decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics legend Kevin Garnett can be added to the list.

When discussing the move on KG Certified, Garnett didn’t hold back.

Ex-Celtic Kevin Garnett Gets Brutally Honest On 76ers’ Jaylen Brown Trade

“I didn’t like the trade, I ain’t gonna front, man. I wanted JB to retire as a Celtic,” Garnett said this week.

“I think we’re entering a new era. I didn’t think that JB was in a position to be traded. Obviously, his comments and how he felt after they were departed from the playoffs was one thing, but I didn’t think that it caused for him to be moved. I think Boston is gonna look back on this–it’s like when KD left Golden State, and then he turned around like the f***. This one of the moments where you don’t break a great thing up.”

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The Celtics certainly caught the heat for being on the wrong side of what many see as a lopsided trade with the Sixers.

While Boston picked up some notable draft compensation, plus a multi-time All-Star in Paul George, they got older with a player who hasn’t come close to reaching his contract value over the past two seasons.

Kevin Garnett Credits The Philadelphia 76ers

“Let’s just keep it real, man. The 76ers got better,” the legend added.

“They not only got better, but they got young stars, and if they can put this together. Nick Nurse has a really good team, and you still got something with the big fella. He doesn’t have to be so 100% him and so heavy him. Tyrese Maxey is a rising star. You put him with JB and Edgecombe.”

The Sixers’ roster isn’t perfect. They still have a lot of questions when it comes to bench unit. However, they have one of the best starting lineups on paper.

When healthy, Joel Embiid has proven to still be an All-Star-caliber center. Tyrese Maxey just picked up his second All-Star nod last year, while VJ Edgecombe stood out enough to be in the Rookie of the Year conversation.

As for Jaylen Brown, he’s been in the league for a decade. His status as an All-Star is well-established, and he just wrapped up an MVP-caliber year.

As long as the 76ers can maintain good health, they should be seen as a top contender in the Eastern Conference for the 2026-2027 NBA season.