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Ex-Celtics Vet Makes Jaylen Brown Admission 76ers World Will Want To Hear

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Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to host the Boston Celtics for the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Not only is it their first real game since the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but it’s also the first time that Jaylen Brown is sharing the court with Celtics players, who are now his opponents.

Detroit Pistons v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 25: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Detroit Pistons in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pistons defeated the 76ers 106-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

No matter what anybody around either team says, Tuesday’s action is not just another game for the Sixers and the Celtics.

As tip-off inches closer, the outspoken former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine admitted that he was a little “afraid” to see Brown in action against his former team on Tuesday night in South Philly.

Ex-Celtics Vet Makes Jaylen Brown Admission 76ers World Will Want To Hear

Chicago Bulls v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 02, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“When Jaylen Brown can lock in, it’s a sight to see,” Scalabrine said.

“He’s in such world-class shape that he can harass you defensively and score 50. I’m a little afraid of how good he’s going to be tonight. I think the Celtics will win. I think their youth and their depth are going to carry them through, but I think Jaylen Brown is going to play well tonight.”

Brown left the Celtics in shocking fashion over the offseason. After spending 10 years with the team, they shopped him around in the offseason.

Many expected Brown to go to the Milwaukee Bucks. He ended up on the Sixers–a move that nobody saw coming.

Through 10 games this season, Brown has shot 47.7% from the field and knocked down 39.2% of his threes.

The veteran forward has produced 22.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 4.0 assists per game.

Since the Sixers have such a stacked starting five, they haven’t looked for Brown to be a high-usage scorer every night this season. However, the Celtics know he has it in him. With added motivation on Tuesday, Brown is certainly going to seel revenge.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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