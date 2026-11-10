On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to host the Boston Celtics for the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Not only is it their first real game since the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but it’s also the first time that Jaylen Brown is sharing the court with Celtics players, who are now his opponents.

No matter what anybody around either team says, Tuesday’s action is not just another game for the Sixers and the Celtics.

As tip-off inches closer, the outspoken former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine admitted that he was a little “afraid” to see Brown in action against his former team on Tuesday night in South Philly.

Ex-Celtics Vet Makes Jaylen Brown Admission 76ers World Will Want To Hear

“When Jaylen Brown can lock in, it’s a sight to see,” Scalabrine said.

“He’s in such world-class shape that he can harass you defensively and score 50. I’m a little afraid of how good he’s going to be tonight. I think the Celtics will win. I think their youth and their depth are going to carry them through, but I think Jaylen Brown is going to play well tonight.”

Brown left the Celtics in shocking fashion over the offseason. After spending 10 years with the team, they shopped him around in the offseason.

Many expected Brown to go to the Milwaukee Bucks. He ended up on the Sixers–a move that nobody saw coming.

Through 10 games this season, Brown has shot 47.7% from the field and knocked down 39.2% of his threes.

The veteran forward has produced 22.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, and 4.0 assists per game.

Since the Sixers have such a stacked starting five, they haven’t looked for Brown to be a high-usage scorer every night this season. However, the Celtics know he has it in him. With added motivation on Tuesday, Brown is certainly going to seel revenge.