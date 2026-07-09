Ex-76ers Center Inks 2-Year Deal In NBA Free Agency

Years after a run with the Philadelphia 76ers, the veteran center Mo Bamba has landed another standard NBA contract.

In free agency, Bamba inked a two-year deal to link with the Utah Jazz again.

With Bamba finding a home, another center goes off the board.

Philadelphia 76ers’ State Of The Center Position

Not many would’ve linked Bamba to the Sixers after his one season with the team.

While there was a lot of excitement for Bamba in Philly initially, considering his relationship with Joel Embiid, the run didn’t live up to expectations from either party.

The Sixers rolled out Bamba for 57 games (17 starts). He saw the court for 13.0 minutes per game, shooting 49.0% from the field and averaging 4.4 points per game.

Bamba came down with 4.2 rebounds per game and blocked 1.1 shots per game.

The Sixers are still going to roll with Embiid as the starter.

Behind the former MVP are returning players Adem Bona and Johni Broome. The Sixers added Ariel Hukporti from the New York Knicks, who scooped up Andre Drummond in free agency.

Mo Bamba’s NBA Run

Before joining the Sixers in 2023-2024, Bamba spent the first five years of his NBA career playing for the Orlando Magic.

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Magic traded Bamba to the Los Angeles Lakers. He saw the court for just nine games for the Lakers.

In 2024-2025, Bamba joined the Los Angeles Clippers for what turned out to be a 28-game run. After getting traded to the Jazz (and waived), Bamba signed a 10-day deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Last year, Bamba played for the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate early in the season. He signed with the Toronto Raptors in December 2025, but was cut in January. In March 2026, Bamba spent two games on the court with the Jazz.

At this point, Bamba has averaged 6.7 points, 1.3 blocks, and 5.4 rebounds throughout 368 games in his career.

Barring any changes, Bamba will have a chance to compete for a role in Utah during the 2026-2027 NBA season.