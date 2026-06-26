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Ex-76ers Fan Favorites Reunite On Pistons After NBA Trade

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Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 06: Isaiah Joe #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts a shot during the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on December 06, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ 2020 draft class was unforgettable for the Daryl Morey era.

Not only was it the first Doc Rivers-Daryl Morey draft, but it was one that included the addition of the All-Star Tyrese Maxey, and two fan favorites, Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed.

Last season, the three players were competing for different teams. In 2026-2027, Reed and Joe are reunited on the Detroit Pistons.

Ex-76ers Fan Favorites Reunite On Pistons After NBA Trade

Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Five

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 28: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up prior to Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Paycom Center on May 28, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Pistons struck a trade for the Sixers’ former fan favorite, Joe, on Friday.

Just two days after the 2026 NBA Draft concluded, the Pistons continued their search for more three-point shooting power. Joe was commonly linked to the Sixers as a potential target for their quest to add more shooters.

Instead, Joe joins Paul Reed out in Michigan. The Pistons sent two second-rounders to Oklahoma City in order to acquire him.

Isaiah Joe’s Sixers Run

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 15: Isaiah Joe #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three point basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Sixers selected Joe with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In two seasons with the Sixers, Joe played in 96 games. He saw the court for 10.3 minutes per game. During that time, Joe averaged 3.7 points while shooting 34.9% from three.

It was clear that Doc Rivers didn’t trust the young sharpshooter during his first two years. After his third preseason with the 76ers, Joe was waived. It was a decision that 76ers fans did not support. That ended up becoming a trend during Morey’s tenure with the team.

After Joe was waived and picked up by the Thunder, he turned into a quality high-volume three-point shooter. Joe shot 41.5% from three, averaging 9.7 points per game. He was a key member of the Thunder’s 2025 championship run.

Paul Reed’s Post-76ers Run

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic - Game Six

GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Kia Center on May 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

After Joe was selected 49th by the Sixers, Paul Reed was added with the 58th overall pick out of DePaul.

The 27-year-old center started his career as a two-way player. After dominating in the G League, the Sixers issued Reed a standard contract. Although the 76ers kept Reed around long enough to agree to a multi-year extension, he was waived after the first season of his three-year, $23 million offer.

The Pistons picked up Reed ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. While he has served as a backup’s backup over the past two seasons, a strong playoff run has the Pistons re-thinking his position on the depth chart.

In 2025-2026, Reed averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes of action over 65 games. In the playoffs, he posted 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 9.6 minutes.

With the Pistons trading away Isaiah Stewart, it’s a clear signal that Reed is in line for the primary backup spot. He’ll likely come off the bench alongside Joe.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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