The Philadelphia 76ers‘ 2020 draft class was unforgettable for the Daryl Morey era.

Not only was it the first Doc Rivers-Daryl Morey draft, but it was one that included the addition of the All-Star Tyrese Maxey, and two fan favorites, Isaiah Joe and Paul Reed.

Last season, the three players were competing for different teams. In 2026-2027, Reed and Joe are reunited on the Detroit Pistons.

Ex-76ers Fan Favorites Reunite On Pistons After NBA Trade

The Pistons struck a trade for the Sixers’ former fan favorite, Joe, on Friday.

Just two days after the 2026 NBA Draft concluded, the Pistons continued their search for more three-point shooting power. Joe was commonly linked to the Sixers as a potential target for their quest to add more shooters.

Instead, Joe joins Paul Reed out in Michigan. The Pistons sent two second-rounders to Oklahoma City in order to acquire him.

Isaiah Joe’s Sixers Run

The Sixers selected Joe with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

In two seasons with the Sixers, Joe played in 96 games. He saw the court for 10.3 minutes per game. During that time, Joe averaged 3.7 points while shooting 34.9% from three.

It was clear that Doc Rivers didn’t trust the young sharpshooter during his first two years. After his third preseason with the 76ers, Joe was waived. It was a decision that 76ers fans did not support. That ended up becoming a trend during Morey’s tenure with the team.

After Joe was waived and picked up by the Thunder, he turned into a quality high-volume three-point shooter. Joe shot 41.5% from three, averaging 9.7 points per game. He was a key member of the Thunder’s 2025 championship run.

Paul Reed’s Post-76ers Run

After Joe was selected 49th by the Sixers, Paul Reed was added with the 58th overall pick out of DePaul.

The 27-year-old center started his career as a two-way player. After dominating in the G League, the Sixers issued Reed a standard contract. Although the 76ers kept Reed around long enough to agree to a multi-year extension, he was waived after the first season of his three-year, $23 million offer.

The Pistons picked up Reed ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. While he has served as a backup’s backup over the past two seasons, a strong playoff run has the Pistons re-thinking his position on the depth chart.

In 2025-2026, Reed averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes of action over 65 games. In the playoffs, he posted 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in just 9.6 minutes.

With the Pistons trading away Isaiah Stewart, it’s a clear signal that Reed is in line for the primary backup spot. He’ll likely come off the bench alongside Joe.