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Ex-76ers First-Rounder Joins Lakers For NBA Summer League

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Erving Youth Basketball Clinic and Panel
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CAMDEN, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: Exterior of Sixers logo at the Sixers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey during the Julius Erving Youth Basketball Clinic on September 9, 2017 (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for PGD Global)

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith is going to get a run in the NBA Summer League in 2026.

An announcement from the Los Angeles Lakers revealed that the 27-year-old former first-round pick will rock No. 38 with the team in Las Vegas, Nevada, this month.

Ex-76ers First-Rounder Joins Lakers For NBA Summer League

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 05: Zhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 107-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Since parting ways with the Sixers, Smith has been working on an NBA comeback.

Outside of his two seasons with the 76ers, Smith hasn’t had an opportunity to play in an NBA game.

Lately, the former first-rounder has been working in the NBA G League and picked up a stint playing in Puerto Rico.

Considering the Lakers are a team that typically gets plenty of spotlight in the league, joining LA’s Summer League squad is a wise move for Smith amid his comeback efforts.

Zhaire Smith’s NBA Career

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 09: Goran Dragic #7 of the Miami Heat drives to the basket against Zhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After one season at Texas Tech, Smith entered the 2018 NBA Draft.

At the time, the Sixers’ front office was going through a transition. They parted ways with their General Manager, leaving the drafting duties to the former head coach, Brett Brown.

The Sixers’ original pick was No. 10. They selected Mikal Bridges out of Villanova.

After receiving plenty of praise for the pick, the 76ers went ahead and included Bridges in a trade for the selection that became Zhaire Smith.

It’s a move that haunts the Sixers, considering how the two panned out.

2018 NBA Summer League - Las Vegas - Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyLAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Zhaire Smith #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers stands on the court during a 2018 NBA Summer League game against the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 69-63. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Smith battled injuries and health concerns before debuting. as a rookie, he made just six appearances. Smith showed promise with averages of 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.

During his sophomore effort, Smith came off the bench for seven games. He averaged just 4.6 minutes per game.

In November 2020, the Sixers traded Smith to the Detroit Pistons, who waived him seven days later. Smith has had G League stints with the affiliates of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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