Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Zhaire Smith is going to get a run in the NBA Summer League in 2026.

An announcement from the Los Angeles Lakers revealed that the 27-year-old former first-round pick will rock No. 38 with the team in Las Vegas, Nevada, this month.

Ex-76ers First-Rounder Joins Lakers For NBA Summer League

Since parting ways with the Sixers, Smith has been working on an NBA comeback.

Outside of his two seasons with the 76ers, Smith hasn’t had an opportunity to play in an NBA game.

Lately, the former first-rounder has been working in the NBA G League and picked up a stint playing in Puerto Rico.

Considering the Lakers are a team that typically gets plenty of spotlight in the league, joining LA’s Summer League squad is a wise move for Smith amid his comeback efforts.

Zhaire Smith’s NBA Career

After one season at Texas Tech, Smith entered the 2018 NBA Draft.

At the time, the Sixers’ front office was going through a transition. They parted ways with their General Manager, leaving the drafting duties to the former head coach, Brett Brown.

The Sixers’ original pick was No. 10. They selected Mikal Bridges out of Villanova.

After receiving plenty of praise for the pick, the 76ers went ahead and included Bridges in a trade for the selection that became Zhaire Smith.

It’s a move that haunts the Sixers, considering how the two panned out.

Smith battled injuries and health concerns before debuting. as a rookie, he made just six appearances. Smith showed promise with averages of 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds.

During his sophomore effort, Smith came off the bench for seven games. He averaged just 4.6 minutes per game.

In November 2020, the Sixers traded Smith to the Detroit Pistons, who waived him seven days later. Smith has had G League stints with the affiliates of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.