A former Philadelphia 76ers guard is hitting the NBA free agency market on Tuesday, June 30.

De’Anthony Melton officially declined his player option with the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, giving up a $3.4 million salary for 2026-2027 in hopes of getting a raise and a longer deal.

Melton could be a logical target for the 76ers, depending on what his market value turns out to be.

Ex-76ers Player Becomes Intriguing NBA Free Agent After Warriors Run

Melton turned 28 on May 28.

He just wrapped up a comeback season with the Warriors, after he spent most of the 2024-2025 NBA season recovering from a knee injury.

During the 2025-2026 season, Melton appeared in 49 games. He started 24 of those matchups, seeing the court for 23.0 minutes per game.

Shooting 40.7% from the field and 29.4% from three, Melton averaged 12.3 points, 2.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

De’Anthony Melton’s NBA Career

Coming out of USC in 2018, Melton entered the NBA Draft.

The veteran guard was selected with the 46th overall pick in the second round by the Houston Rockets. Melton was traded to the Phoenix Suns, where he debuted.

After one season in Phoenix, Melton was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. He spent the next three seasons playing for the Grizzlies.

Amid the 2022 NBA Draft, Melton joined the Philadelphia 76ers, getting traded for Danny Green and a late first-round pick.

Melton’s first season with the Sixers included 77 appearances. He averaged 10.1 points, 2.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. The veteran shot 39.0% from three.

During Melton’s second season with the Sixers, he struggled to stay healthy. He made 38 appearances, posting averages of 11.1 points, 3.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals. Over two years, he played in 12 playoff games with the Sixers.

Melton played in six games with the Warriors in 2024-2025 before tearing his ACL and getting traded to Brooklyn. He returned there last season.

Should The Sixers Pursue Melton?

It’s no secret that Melton had a fan in Tyrese Maxey. The two guards grew close during Melton’s tenure with the team.

While VJ Edgecombe is Maxey’s running mate in the backcourt, Melton could be a valuable backup, as his versatility could help the Sixers off the bench.

The issue? The money and health concerns.

Melton turned down over $3.0 million with the Warriors in hopes of a raise. Money is tight in Philadelphia, as there is a lot tied into the core three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.

Plus, the Sixers have critical decisions to make regarding their own free agents in Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre.

Melton could be looking at another free agency full of two-year offers. While he is unlikely to take another “prove-it” deal, a fair projection lies in the $16-$18 million range. The Sixers aren’t going to be getting any discounts for their former player.

Don’t rule Melton out–but the 76ers seem to be targeting frontcourt options after going with a guard as their first-round selection in 2026.