After last playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Lonnie Walker IV is eyeing a return to the NBA.

According to the NBA insider Marc Stein, Walker is a candidate to return to the NBA this summer. With free agency opening up next week, some teams could take a chance on the experienced guard after his run overseas.

Ex-76ers Player Gets Big Comeback News

The 27-year-old Reading, Pennsylvania native is a former five-star recruit who played college ball at Miami. After his one season in the NBA, Walker was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He was selected 18th by the San Antonio Spurs.

During a four-year stint with the Spurs, Walker produced 9.4 points per game while shooting 34.3% from three.

Following his run with the Spurs, Walker joined the Los Angeles Lakers for one season. He appeared in 56 games during the 2022-2023 season, averaging 11.7 points.

Before making his way to the Sixers, Walker spent a full season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023-2024. The Boston Celtics picked him up in free agency during the 2024 offseason, but they cut him before opening night.

Walker played in Lithuania from October to February, before he reached a buyout.

The Sixers added Walker for the final stretch of the 2024-2025 season. Since they didn’t retain him, Walker inked a two-year contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Should The 76ers Give Walker Another Shot?

Daryl Morey clearly didn’t get what he wanted out of Walker in 2024-2025.

But the 76ers have a new set of front office leaders with Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson. Walker could be back on the radar.

In 20 games with the Sixers, Walker shot 42.0% from the field and hit on 35.4% of his threes. He averaged 12.4 points off the bench. Along with his scoring, Walker came down with 3.2 rebounds per game and dished out 2.5 assists per game.

Walker’s lack of attention from NBA teams over the past two years has been head-scratching. The seven-year veteran certainly deserves another look.

The Sixers added Walker during a rough patch, which helped individual players see inflated numbers without a winning impact.

For Walker, he played on two playoff-caliber rosters. In 2022-2023, he was with the Lakers and appeared in 13 playoff games. Walker averaged 6.2 points with 38.2% shooting from deep in 13.8 minutes of action.

The Sixers can’t afford to splurge on role players. With Walker looking to get back into the NBA, he could be an affordable, short-term option for a team like the Sixers.