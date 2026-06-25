For the first time in a long time, former Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is receiving some praise.

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, The Athletic laid out the winners and the losers of the two-day event. The Sixers were considered a member of the winners’ club after making Alabama’s Labaron Philon Jr. their lone pick.

Remember, Philon comes in as the No. 22 pick, which is a product of the infamous Jared McCain trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ex-76ers President Gets Props For Labaron Philon Jr. Selection

“I’d be remiss not to say this deal looks pretty good now that there is a player attached to the pick the 76ers acquired from OKC,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote.

“Essentially, Morey traded McCain to the Thunder for Labaron Philon Jr. and three second-round picks, a value proposition that I think is strong, even as a fan of McCain’s game. … I’d rather have Philadelphia’s end of this deal than Oklahoma City’s.”

Morey wasn’t around to actually make the pick on Tuesday. The selection was made by his replacement, Mike Gansey.

Labaron Philon Jr’s NCAA Career

Philon is a 20-year-old Alabama-born guard who was a four-star recruit heading into college.

He played two seasons at Alabama, starting for the majority of his time there. As a freshman, Philon posted averages of 10.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 45.2% from the field.

When he was a sophomore during the 2025-2026 NCAA season, Philon shot 50.1% from the field and knocked down 39.9% of his threes, averaging 22.0 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Philon dished out 5.0 assists per game and came down with 3.5 rebounds per game.

Who Won The Trade?

This is a situation of simply giving props.

It’s too early to crown a winner of the McCain trade, since only one of the few picks moved for the standout sharpshooter was used.

Initially, the Sixers looked foolish for moving on from McCain, considering they had a need for three-point shooting and guards.

McCain finished the 2025-2026 NBA season by shooting 39.1% from three with the Thunder, and he played a key role off the bench in their deep playoff run.

The Philon pick with the asset in the returning package is exciting for the Sixers, but it’s still a major question mark.

For the time being, the 76ers look to be in a good position, hence why they were dubbed winners of Tuesday’s action. But Philon’s value is just a projection on paper.