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Ex-Sixers Player Makes Debatable Statement On NBA Teams

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Philadelphia 76ers
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 14: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Now playing for Panathinaikos in Greece, former Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele doesn’t seem to think he’s in a less competitive situation.

Despite being outside the NBA, Yabusele is convinced that his current roster could go toe-to-toe with “quite a few” teams.

That’s surely an unpopular idea among NBA fans.

“This Panathinaikos side is truly a great team, perhaps the most talented one I’ve ever been a part of,” Yabusele said, according to EuroHoops.net.

“When I saw the signings being announced last summer, I was blown away. I’ve even seen comparisons drawn between our starting five and those of NBA teams. And honestly, I believe that if everything comes together, we could beat quite a few teams from the United States. I’m convinced of it.”

Guerschon Yabusele’s Overseas Career

Oklahoma City Thunder v Chicago Bulls
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 03: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defends Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at the United Center on March 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old forward had two different stints in the NBA. Before he first landed with the Boston Celtics in 2017, Yabusele played professionally in France and China.

A quick stint in the NBA led Yabusele back to his roots, playing in China, France, and then eventually Spain. When Yabusele was on Real Madrid’s roster, he reached a buyout and joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

After two years in the NBA, Yabusele is back out of the league, joining Panathinaikos. In 10 games of EuroLeague action, Yabusele is averaging 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 35.1% from three.

Yabusele’s Sixers Run

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 02: Guerschon Yabusele #28 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on February 02, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When Yabusele joined the Sixers, he played in 70 games. Seeing the court for 27.1 minutes per game, Yabusele also started 43 matchups.

He was a standout during a bad season. Yabusele produced averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 38.0% from three.

During the 2025 NBA offseason, Yabusele signed with the New York Knicks. After appearing in 41 games, Yabusele was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Once his deal was up, Yabusele took his talents to Greece.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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