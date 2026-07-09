Speaking with Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce, Danny Green got an idea of how former Celtics players view the recent Jaylen Brown trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Like many, Pierce was confused and frustrated by his former team’s decision to cut ties with Brown.

While most expected a Brown-Boston divorce after they dangled his name in trade rumors during the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga, the NBA world wasn’t prepared for the follow-up reports, which painted Brown in a negative light.

That’s what frustrated a lot of former players, including Pierce and Green, the most.

Ex-Sixers Veteran Gets Honest On ‘Sad’ Side Of Jaylen Brown Trade

“This is the sad thing about sports, when the politics start coming in to play,” Green said on No Fouls Given. “It doesn’t make it as pure. They always gotta find ways to tear things down or discredit what they are or what they’ve done.”

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Jaylen Brown has heard a lot of criticism about his game and approach to it for years, but he’s taken it in stride.

This time around, it might feel more personal, considering it’s no longer in the Celtics’ best interest to protect the star forward’s identity in the league.

With the Celtics taking a lot of heat for trading Brown to the Sixers for Paul George and draft compensation, most of the negative rumors about Brown feels like an attempt to convince the public that the Celtics made the correct move.

“There is politics in everything,” Green continued. “Unfortunately, he’s had to deal with them. He’s accepted every challenge, he’s overcome most of them, and he’s proven a lot of people wrong. I hope he continues to do so.”

Jaylen Brown Joins The Sixers

Back when Danny Green was suited up for the Sixers, Brown was in the midst of his decade-long run with the Celtics.

During his 10-year stretch, Brown appeared in 674 games. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The Celtics’ star has appeared in five All-Star games, won All-NBA twice, and was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2024.

While Brown didn’t force his way out, the Celtics are giving him a chance to play for their rival moving forward. On his way out, Boston added plenty of motivational material to Brown’s bulletin board.