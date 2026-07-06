On Monday, July 6, the Philadelphia 76ers officially completed their trade with the Boston Celtics, which swapped out Paul George for Jaylen Brown.

When George initially signed his max deal with the Sixers two years ago, the contract included a trade bonus.

If the Sixers moved George, he would earn an additional $3.9 million.

However, George seemingly did the Celtics a favor.

Ex-76ers Star Paul George Made Notable Decision After Celtics Trade

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, George waived his trade bonus.

George’s cap hit will remain at $54.1 million for 2026-2027, and $56.6 million if he picks up his player option for the 2027-2028 NBA season.

Paul George Exits Philadelphia

During the Daryl Morey era, the Sixers’ front office put together a strong pitch to bring Paul George to Philadelphia in 2024.

At the time, he was wrapping up a five-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the two years before joining the Sixers, George was an All-Star.

Once he got to the Sixers, injury concerns piled up after he played in 74 games with the Clippers in 2023-2024.

George appeared in 41 games during his debut season with the Sixers. He shot 35.8% from three, while averaging 16.2 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Last year, George played in just 37 games for the Sixers. His season was filled with setbacks and a 25-game suspension. He finished the regular season with averages of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

During the playoffs, George produced 16.4 points per game, while shooting 49.3% from three.

With George on his way out for the final two seasons of his contract, the Sixers will welcome the 10-year Celtics star, Jaylen Brown.

Following his MVP-caliber season in Boston, Brown will switch teams for the first time in his NBA career.