Paul George has yet to make his season debut for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Monday, July 6, the Philadelphia 76ers officially completed their trade with the Boston Celtics, which swapped out Paul George for Jaylen Brown.
When George initially signed his max deal with the Sixers two years ago, the contract included a trade bonus.
If the Sixers moved George, he would earn an additional $3.9 million.
However, George seemingly did the Celtics a favor.
Ex-76ers Star Paul George Made Notable Decision After Celtics Trade
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
George’s cap hit will remain at $54.1 million for 2026-2027, and $56.6 million if he picks up his player option for the 2027-2028 NBA season.
Paul George Exits Philadelphia
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends Hugo Gonzalez #28 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
During the Daryl Morey era, the Sixers’ front office put together a strong pitch to bring Paul George to Philadelphia in 2024.
At the time, he was wrapping up a five-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers. In the two years before joining the Sixers, George was an All-Star.
Once he got to the Sixers, injury concerns piled up after he played in 74 games with the Clippers in 2023-2024.
George appeared in 41 games during his debut season with the Sixers. He shot 35.8% from three, while averaging 16.2 points per game. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 08: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers is introduced before the game against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Last year, George played in just 37 games for the Sixers. His season was filled with setbacks and a 25-game suspension. He finished the regular season with averages of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
During the playoffs, George produced 16.4 points per game, while shooting 49.3% from three.
With George on his way out for the final two seasons of his contract, the Sixers will welcome the 10-year Celtics star, Jaylen Brown.
Following his MVP-caliber season in Boston, Brown will switch teams for the first time in his NBA career.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
On Monday, July 6, the Philadelphia 76ers officially completed their trade with the Boston Celtics, which swapped out Paul George for Jaylen Brown. When George initially signed his max deal with the Sixers two years ago, the contract included a trade bonus. If the Sixers moved George, he would earn an additional $3.9 million. However, […]