Ex-76ers Vet Gets NBA Free Agency Interest From LeBron James Suitors

Nearly two weeks into NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ top target, LeBron James, is still on the board.

The Sixers are expected to keep a roster spot open in the event that LeBron chooses the City of Brotherly Love over teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

All teams involved in the James market will wisely have Plan Bs to target. According to The Stein Line, there were two names to keep an eye on this week. One of them is the ex-Sixers forward, Georges Niang.

Ex-76er Gets NBA Free Agency Interest From LeBron James Suitors

Per The Stein Line, Niang and Larry Nance Jr. were among the veteran forward “also drawing interest from some of the teams known to be pursuing James.”

At this point, Nance is off the board. On July 8, Nance signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers. He will make the minimum $3.88 million for the season.

Niang is still available.

Georges Niang NBA History

The 33-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2016 as a second-round pick. He started with the Indiana Pacers, who selected him 50th overall.

It took time for Niang to find a role. He was waived after his rookie year with the Pacers. The Utah Jazz signed him to a two-way contract in 2018. After that first season with the Jazz, Niang picked up a standard deal.

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Niang averaged 6.9 points while shooting 42.5% from three over 72 games with the Jazz.

When Niang hit the free agency market, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Over two seasons in Philly, Niang appeared in 154 games. He shot 40.2% from three, averaging 8.7 points per game.

Niang left the Sixers in free agency, inking a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023. During his second season with the Cavs, Niang was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

The 28-game run with the Hawks was impressive. Niang shot 41.3% from three and produced a career-high 12.1 points. Last July, Niang was traded again to the Utah Jazz. An injury kept him sidelined through February. Ahead of the trade deadline, Niang was moved to the Memphis Grizzlies, who waived him two days later.