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Ex-76ers Vet Gets NBA Free Agency Interest From LeBron James Suitors

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Georges Niang, James Harden
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James Harden #1 and Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers react during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Wells Fargo Center on December 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nearly two weeks into NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ top target, LeBron James, is still on the board.

The Sixers are expected to keep a roster spot open in the event that LeBron chooses the City of Brotherly Love over teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat.

All teams involved in the James market will wisely have Plan Bs to target. According to The Stein Line, there were two names to keep an eye on this week. One of them is the ex-Sixers forward, Georges Niang.

Ex-76er Gets NBA Free Agency Interest From LeBron James Suitors

Georges Niang, Sixers

GettyGeorges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter at Amway Center on November 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Per The Stein Line, Niang and Larry Nance Jr. were among the veteran forward “also drawing interest from some of the teams known to be pursuing James.”

At this point, Nance is off the board. On July 8, Nance signed a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers. He will make the minimum $3.88 million for the season.

Niang is still available.

Georges Niang NBA History

PJ Tucker, Sixers

GettyP.J. Tucker #17 and Georges Niang #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers speak during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Wells Fargo Center on November 4, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The 33-year-old forward entered the NBA in 2016 as a second-round pick. He started with the Indiana Pacers, who selected him 50th overall.

It took time for Niang to find a role. He was waived after his rookie year with the Pacers. The Utah Jazz signed him to a two-way contract in 2018. After that first season with the Jazz, Niang picked up a standard deal.

Boston Celtics

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MARCH 05: Dean Wade #32, Caris LeVert #3 and Georges Niang #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Niang averaged 6.9 points while shooting 42.5% from three over 72 games with the Jazz.

When Niang hit the free agency market, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Over two seasons in Philly, Niang appeared in 154 games. He shot 40.2% from three, averaging 8.7 points per game.

Niang left the Sixers in free agency, inking a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023. During his second season with the Cavs, Niang was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

The 28-game run with the Hawks was impressive. Niang shot 41.3% from three and produced a career-high 12.1 points. Last July, Niang was traded again to the Utah Jazz. An injury kept him sidelined through February. Ahead of the trade deadline, Niang was moved to the Memphis Grizzlies, who waived him two days later.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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