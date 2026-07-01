PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on before the game against the New York Knicks in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 08, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
All signs were pointing to the Philadelphia 76ers losing Quentin Grimes in NBA free agency this offseason.
Philadelphia 76ers Get Final Decision From Quentin Grimes
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 09: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on April 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Heading into free agency, new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey told the public that the team has been working on securing a future with Grimes in Philadelphia after his second season with the team.
However, those talks seemingly didn’t get very far.
After seeing how much Grimes will make in LA, it’s clear why.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 5: Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets and Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on at the ball in the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nuggets defeated the 76ers 125-124 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
With the Sixers having so much money tied into the core three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, their space was limited this offseason.
At the start of free agency, Grimes was immediately linked to the Lakers. The Sixers were hardly relevant in Grimes’ market.
Quentin Grimes’ Sixers Stint
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 03, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)
During the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers acquired Grimes in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
He appeared in 28 games down the stretch of a lost season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 11: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three-pointer against Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 11, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Sixers discussed a possible long-term contract with Grimes last summer, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a new deal. Grimes inked a one-year deal with the team.
In 75 games, Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 2025-2026. The standout guard shot 33.4% from three.
Grimes leaves the Sixers after averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
All signs were pointing to the Philadelphia 76ers losing Quentin Grimes in NBA free agency this offseason. Sure enough, that’s the case for Philly. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Grimes is signing a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers. He is going to sign for four years, with the price set at $60 million. […]