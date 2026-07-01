All signs were pointing to the Philadelphia 76ers losing Quentin Grimes in NBA free agency this offseason.

Sure enough, that’s the case for Philly.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Grimes is signing a deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers. He is going to sign for four years, with the price set at $60 million.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Final Decision From Quentin Grimes

Heading into free agency, new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey told the public that the team has been working on securing a future with Grimes in Philadelphia after his second season with the team.

However, those talks seemingly didn’t get very far.

After seeing how much Grimes will make in LA, it’s clear why.

With the Sixers having so much money tied into the core three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, their space was limited this offseason.

At the start of free agency, Grimes was immediately linked to the Lakers. The Sixers were hardly relevant in Grimes’ market.

Quentin Grimes’ Sixers Stint

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers acquired Grimes in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

He appeared in 28 games down the stretch of a lost season, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.

The Sixers discussed a possible long-term contract with Grimes last summer, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a new deal. Grimes inked a one-year deal with the team.

In 75 games, Grimes averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 2025-2026. The standout guard shot 33.4% from three.

Grimes leaves the Sixers after averaging a career-high 15.7 points per game.