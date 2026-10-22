76ers Make Final Decision On Tacko Fall’s Status vs Cavaliers

After taking down the New York Knicks on October 20, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their home opener on October 22.

When the Sixers released their initial injury report on Wednesday night, they didn’t waste any time making a final decision on the status of the veteran center, Tacko Fall.

According to the official injury report, the Sixers have ruled out Fall for the second straight game. Fall is dealing with a left quadriceps strain.

Tacko Fall’s Debut On Hold

Tacko Fall’s season debut with the Sixers will also serve as a return to the NBA.

The last time the big man logged minutes at the NBA level was during the 2021-2022 NBA season. At the time, Fall was competing for the Cavaliers.

During that run, Fall appeared in 11 games. He averaged 5.4 minutes per game, shooting 41.7% from the field, and scoring 1.1 points per game. He also came down with 2.1 rebounds per game.

Prior to his run with the Cavs, Fall started his career with the Boston Celtics. During the 2019 NBA Draft, Fall didn’t get selected, but he was picked up by the Celtics as an undrafted free agent.

Before spending time with teams in China and New Zealand, Fall totaled 37 games in the NBA. He posted averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds as a pro.

76ers Need Center Depth

The center position for the Sixers has thin depth.

Behind Joel Embiid, the 76ers planned to roll with Ariel Hukporti and Adem Bona to start the year. Hukporti went down with a torn Achilles during the 2026 NBA preseason.

That setback helped Fall secure his two-way deal in Philadelphia. Although he didn’t get a chance to play during the preseason, Fall’s experience at the position helped make him a logical candidate in the eyes of the 76ers’ front office.

When will he debut? The Sixers haven’t put a timeline on his return just yet. However, considering the state of the 76ers’ depth at the position, there is a chance Fall could have a small role when he gets healthy again.