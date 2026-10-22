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76ers Make Final Decision On Tacko Fall’s Status vs Cavaliers

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Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
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CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After taking down the New York Knicks on October 20, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers for their home opener on October 22.

When the Sixers released their initial injury report on Wednesday night, they didn’t waste any time making a final decision on the status of the veteran center, Tacko Fall.

According to the official injury report, the Sixers have ruled out Fall for the second straight game. Fall is dealing with a left quadriceps strain.

Tacko Fall’s Debut On Hold

Philadelphia 76ers Media Day
GettyCAMDEN, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 28: Tacko Fall #99 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait during media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex on September 28, 2026 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Tacko Fall’s season debut with the Sixers will also serve as a return to the NBA.

The last time the big man logged minutes at the NBA level was during the 2021-2022 NBA season. At the time, Fall was competing for the Cavaliers.

During that run, Fall appeared in 11 games. He averaged 5.4 minutes per game, shooting 41.7% from the field, and scoring 1.1 points per game. He also came down with 2.1 rebounds per game.

Prior to his run with the Cavs, Fall started his career with the Boston Celtics. During the 2019 NBA Draft, Fall didn’t get selected, but he was picked up by the Celtics as an undrafted free agent.

Before spending time with teams in China and New Zealand, Fall totaled 37 games in the NBA. He posted averages of 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds as a pro.

76ers Need Center Depth

2026 NBA All-Star - Celebrity Game
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Former NBA player Tacko Fall and coach Lethal Shooter before the start of the Celebrity Game during 2026 NBA All-Star at The Kia Forum on February 13, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The center position for the Sixers has thin depth.

Behind Joel Embiid, the 76ers planned to roll with Ariel Hukporti and Adem Bona to start the year. Hukporti went down with a torn Achilles during the 2026 NBA preseason.

NBL Rd 18 - New Zealand Breakers v Brisbane Bullets
GettyCHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 24: Tacko Fall of the Breakers looks on prior to the round 18 NBL match between New Zealand Breakers and Brisbane Bullets at Wolfbrook Arena, on January 24, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

That setback helped Fall secure his two-way deal in Philadelphia. Although he didn’t get a chance to play during the preseason, Fall’s experience at the position helped make him a logical candidate in the eyes of the 76ers’ front office.

When will he debut? The Sixers haven’t put a timeline on his return just yet. However, considering the state of the 76ers’ depth at the position, there is a chance Fall could have a small role when he gets healthy again.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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