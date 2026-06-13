Former 76ers Star James Harden Arrested in Houston

Former Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was arrested early Saturday morning in Houston on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to Harris County court records and reports from ESPN and the Houston Chronicle.

Harden, who spent parts of two seasons with the 76ers before later stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers, was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department at approximately 3:41 a.m. Saturday.

Court records reviewed by multiple outlets indicate that officers observed a handgun in plain view inside a vehicle driven by Harden. The weapon allegedly was not holstered.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Harden was driving a Mercedes sedan that was part of a group of five vehicles traveling through downtown Houston when one of the vehicles was stopped by police near 1600 Jefferson Street. Harden reportedly pulled up behind the vehicle and was subsequently approached by officers.

Authorities alleged the handgun was located in a cup holder inside the vehicle. Court records cited by the Houston Chronicle state that Harden acknowledged ownership of the weapon.

The 36-year-old was booked at Harris County Jail and later released after posting a $100 bond. He is scheduled to return to court on June 22 for arraignment.

Harden Remains One of the NBA’s Most Accomplished Guards

The arrest marks an unexpected development for one of the NBA’s most decorated guards of the past decade.

After beginning his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Harden blossomed into a perennial All-Star and league MVP with the Houston Rockets, where he spent nine seasons and won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2017-18.

Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in February 2022, forming a star partnership with Joel Embiid. During his time in Philadelphia, Harden earned two All-Star selections and twice led the NBA in assists.

His most memorable moment with the Sixers came during the 2023 playoffs, when he scored 45 points in Game 1 and another 42 points in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, helping Philadelphia push the eventual Eastern Conference finalists to seven games.

However, Harden’s tenure with the organization ended amid a public dispute with then-president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, eventually leading to a trade request and his departure to the Clippers.

Free Agency Decision Looms

The timing of Harden’s arrest comes with another major decision approaching.

According to ESPN, Harden holds a $42 million player option for next season, though only $13.3 million of that salary is guaranteed. The veteran guard is widely expected to decline the option and negotiate a new multiyear deal to remain with the Cavaliers.

In his first season in Cleveland, Harden averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 assists during the postseason, helping the Cavaliers advance to the Eastern Conference finals before being swept by the New York Knicks.

Representatives for Harden did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to ESPN. Cavaliers officials were reportedly gathering additional facts regarding the incident before issuing an official statement.

For the 76ers and their fan base, the news serves as another surprising chapter in the career of a former franchise cornerstone who remains one of the most polarizing and accomplished guards of his generation.