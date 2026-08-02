Former NBA Player Fires Off Bold Take on Lebron James Before His 76ers Debut

LeBron James is set to begin a brand new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, chasing one more shot at a championship at 41 years old. Not everyone is convinced he still has the same edge that carried him this far.

Former NBA forward Andres Nocioni, who spent eight seasons in the league as a tough, physical wing for the Bulls, Kings and 76ers, just weighed in on exactly that question, comparing LeBron directly to two of the most feared competitors the game has ever seen.

What Andres Nocioni Actually Said

Nocioni guarded plenty of stars during his career, and he faced LeBron directly enough times to have an honest read on how he compares to Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

“Kobe Bryant would kill you, he was a serial killer, very competitive. I imagine he must have been the closest thing to Jordan in that mindset, because I played against LeBron James. LeBron seems to me to be top two, top three in the NBA, one of the best, but I don’t know if he has what Kobe and Jordan had. They were serial killers, a certain mindset. And I think LeBron is a total star, but I don’t know if he has that killer mentality,” Nocioni said on Todo Noticias youtube podcast, via NBA Base.

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He is not calling LeBron overrated or questioning his talent in any way. He is pointing at something harder to measure than stats or rings, the exact mindset a player carries once the game is on the line and everything is close. That question about mentality now follows LeBron into a completely new setting.

How The 76ers Are Shaping Up

This debate arrives at an interesting moment for Philadelphia. LeBron signed a two year deal with a player option, joining a roster that already made a major move this offseason.

The Sixers traded for All NBA forward Jaylen Brown earlier in the summer, giving them a second true offensive threat alongside center Joel Embiid heading into next season.

Adding LeBron gives Philadelphia three players capable of taking over a game late, something few rosters in the league can claim right now. The fit still needs time to develop on the court.

Health remains the obvious question mark for a team built around Embiid and a 41 year old LeBron, both of whom have dealt with injuries in recent seasons. If everyone stays on the court, Philadelphia has the pieces to compete for a deep playoff run.

Nocioni’s comments will not change how Philadelphia builds its rotation this season, but they add another layer to a storyline that will follow LeBron everywhere he goes now. The only real answer comes once the games actually start.