Former Sixers GM Shares Advice on Building Around Joel Embiid

Since drafting Joel Embiid in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers have tried multiple ways of building a roster around him. Embiid is a genuine MVP-level talent, capable of spearheading a Sixers team toward a championship.

Unfortunately, injuries and poor roster construction have both played their parts in the Sixers’ inability to reach the mountaintop. During a recent conversation with Ky Carlin of USA Today’s “Sixers Wire,” former Sixers GM Billy King shared his thoughts on how to build a successful team around Embiid.

“I think they have to get more athletic around Joel,” King said. “If you’re watching Oklahoma City, Indiana, you watch Boston; I think you need as many 6’8″ athletes as possible to be able to compete in this league because the game has changed where the power player down low is not as dominant and the game is try to create mismatches by running pick-and-rolls.”

The frontcourt rotation was arguably the Sixers’ most significant weak point last season. Daryl Morey would be wise to listen to King’s thoughts and explore ways he can add more athleticism and size to the rotation. After all, the Sixers can’t afford to have another season like the one they just endured.

Sixers’ Paul George Shares His Frustrations

Paul George was supposed to give the Sixers the boost they needed to challenge for a championship. Unfortunately, his debut season in Philadelphia didn’t go according to plan.

During a recent episode of his “Podcast P with Paul George,” the veteran forward aired his frustrations.

“I came in healthy,” George said. “I didn’t have any hiccups; I spent the whole offseason working on my body, getting healthy. Then I get to Philly. Preseason, I get hurt…I didn’t have my burst. I couldn’t move. I couldn’t pin what it was…So I started taking medicine to numb it up. Then I had an injury I didn’t even know about. That’s when I found out I had a torn adductor. That whole time, I just couldn’t move.”

George is the exact type of forward King is talking about. He’s athletic, talented, and an elite-level scorer. Nevertheless, Philadelphia must still look to add more players of George’s prototype to the rotation, especially in terms of the second unit.

Sixers Unlikely to Flip George This Summer

In a recent article, Jake Fischer reported that Philadelphia will unlikely pursue a deal to cut ties with George.

“Sources say that recent reports suggesting that the Sixers will be looking to explore George’s trade market in conjunction with the draft are a misread,” Fischer reported. “There have been no indications that they are looking to package George with the No. 3 pick or try to move him on his own. The Sixers surely understand that there is little-to-no chance they could optimize a trade return for the 35-year-old after his injury-riddled maiden season as a Sixer … especially with three seasons remaining on George’s max deal”

By opting to keep George, the Sixers will commit to a potential bounce-back season. If everyone on the roster can stay relatively healthy, Nick Nurse’s team could emerge as a genuine contender. The front office knew it was building around two legitimate injury-risk players. The hope is that they can stay healthy long enough to help raise a banner in the Wells Fargo Center.