Before June 22, the Philadelphia 76ers were widely considered to have the worst contract in the NBA with Joel Embiid. An argument could be made for Paul George’s contract as well.

However, the Washington Wizards just might have them beat now.

“I think this is instantaneously one of the worst contracts in the league,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

“I’m sorry, I said that I’m sorry I said it that way, I don’t mean to be mean. I don’t think they could trade this contract unless they attach the number one pick to it.”

Philadelphia 76ers Get Favor From Wizards After Trae Young News

On Monday, the Wizards agreed to a new contract with the veteran guard, Trae Young.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Young will sign a four-year deal to remain with the Wizards. The veteran All-Star will make approximately $212 million over that time.

Currently, there are just 11 NBA players with over $212 million guaranteed on their deals, which will make Trae Young one of the highest-paid players in the game.

Earlier in Young’s career, he was clearly a max star. By year two, Young was an All-Star who averaged 29.6 points per game.

However, the star guard clearly hit a regression stage in his career. The value was never lower for Young during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Last year, Young appeared in just 10 games for the Hawks. As he battled injuries, the star guard averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, while shooting 30.5% from three.

The Hawks attempted to trade Young, and had a weak market. Ultimately, the Hawks moved Young to the Washington Wizards for two veterans and zero picks. Young played in just five games for the Wizards, producing 15.2 points and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 42.9% from three.

The Wizards are banking on Young bouncing back and returning to All-Star form. Since his trade and free agency value were seemingly down, many are shocked that the Wizards bet so big on the 27-year-old guard.

Don’t Let The 76ers Off The Hook

The Wizards might’ve helped the Sixers, but that doesn’t let their old front office off the hook.

Mike Gansey is still in a tough spot as he inherits two major contracts attached to veteran players, who have struggled to stay healthy.

Joel Embiid’s three-year, $187 million extension begins this season. It starts with a $57.9 million salary. In 2028, Embiid will have a $67.2 million player option on the table. Embiid hasn’t played in more than 40 games in a season since 2022-2023.

Paul George inked a four-year, $211.5 million contract with the 76ers in 2024. Heading into year three of the deal, George will make $54.1 million in salary. Next year, George has a $56.5 million player option on the table at 37 years old.

Since joining the 76ers, George has averaged 16.7 points, shooting 37.5% from deep. It’s the lowest PPG average with a team throughout his 16-year career. Not only is his production down, but George has also played in fewer than 50% of the Sixers’ games over the last two seasons.