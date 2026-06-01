76ers Get Good News After Lakers Pursued Exec

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ front office has been going through some major changes. As Daryl Morey’s time with the organization came to a close, the Sixers’ Vice President of Player Personnel, Prosper Karangwa, considered a change of scenery.

Two teams posed a threat to the Sixers on the Karangwa front. The Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers were giving Karangwa a look. Although the 76ers didn’t propose a shot at a big promotion for Karangwa to keep him in town, they might not need to.

According to The Stein Line, all signs are pointing to Karangwa staying in Philly.

76ers Get Good Front Office News After Lakers Pursued Exec

The Sixers are expected to replace Daryl Morey with Mike Gansey. The former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager will earn the position of President of Basketball Operations with the 76ers.

While the Sixers haven’t finalized the deal yet–nor have they named a General Manager–the team is expected to give Jameer Nelson a bump. Barring any unexpected changes, Nelson will drop the Assistant from his GM title.

It’s unclear what’s next for Elton Brand, who has served as the Sixers’ GM since 2018. The same goes for Karangwa. For now, he could keep his same position.

“There is a growing anticipation that Prosper Karangwa will elect to stay with the 76ers after the hiring of Mike Gansey as the team’s new president of basketball operations,” Stein wrote on Monday, June 1.

“Karangwa is the Sixers’ vice president of player personnel and has drawn interest in recent weeks from the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas.”

Prosper Karangwa’s NBA History

Karangwa is a former player who played NCAA hoops at Siena College for four years. In 2003, he played in the United States Basketball League. Karangwa had a run overseas with several locations before calling it a career in 2010.

His first taste of front office business came in 2012. Karangwa was hired to become a scout for the Orlando Magic. Four years in, Karangwa became the Director of Scouting for the Magic.

When Daryl Morey took over the Sixers’ front office in 2020, Karangwa was hired as the Vice President of Player Personnel. One year later, he was named the General Manager of the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League. Karangwa helped build the Blue Coats’ 2023 championship team.

When the Sixers named Nelson as the GM of the G League team, that’s when Karangwa was focusing more on the primary roster. While a potential move to Dallas or LA was on the table, Karangwa is seemingly passing up on those opportunities to continue his run with the 76ers.