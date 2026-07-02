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76ers Get Good News On Possible LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Concern

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second half of their game against the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

With the Philadelphia 76ers on LeBron James watch, many are wondering whether the Jaylen Brown trade is a positive or negative scenario in the pursuit of the King.

On one hand, Brown was a blockbuster addition for the Sixers, giving them one of the most talented starting lineups in the league with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and now Brown.

On the other hand, LeBron James took issue with past comments made by Jaylen Brown.

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GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics hugs LeBron James prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Although the former Boston Celtics star forward didn’t go on record to criticize Bronny James, he was seen getting critical of the young guard during NBA Summer League years ago. That admittedly bothered LeBron.

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful. You know, besides the (expletive) he said about Bronny at Summer League,” James told reporters back in February 2026.

“You know, we’ll be all right. We’ll be all right. Yeah, we’ll be all right. I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good.”

76ers Get Good News On Possible LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Concern

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 28: Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

6ABC’s Jason Dumas reported on Friday, July 2, that the past comments would not affect James’ ability to work with Brown.

“Source: LeBron James would have no issues teaming with Jaylen Brown despite JB’s comments on Bronny,” Dumas reported.

“I know both have somewhat cleared the air publicly, but I was told directly — it is not a focus, LeBron has ‘moved on.’ Obviously this is relevant w the Sixers pursuit of LBJ.”

When Dumas was asked if the Sixers had a chance to land LeBron: “Yes. Small but a chance.”

The 76ers Are Going For LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 07: Lebron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on December 07, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported on Wednesday that the Sixers have made a pitch to LeBron James’ camp.

While that shows interest from Philly’s side, there wasn’t an answer on whether James is considering the Sixers or not. Dumas’ update makes it seem like there has been a thought, but again, there isn’t a clear sign that James is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.

For the time being, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers remain the favorites. You can’t count out a reunion with the Miami Heat as well.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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