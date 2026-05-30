76ers Get Great Compliment From NBA Analyst After Front Office Move

The Philadelphia 76ers have answered their biggest question of the offseason so far: Who will replace the President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey?

It turns out that the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ General Manager Mike Gansey is the team’s answer. On Friday, it was reported that Gansey agreed to take the position.

Shams Charania of ESPN broke the news: Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey has agreed to become the new President of Basketball Operations for the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Gansey — who rose the ranks within the Cavaliers front office since joining in 2011-12 — now lands the top

Shortly after Gansey and the Sixers agreed to link, the NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor complimented the team’s hire.

Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports comments on the Sixers’ addition: Always heard good things about Mike Gansey. He was very involved in targeting guys like Sam Merrill and Max Strus — pro personnel types of decisions. Should be a good hire for the Sixers.

The Sixers Get A Fresh Start After The Daryl Morey Era

Back in 2020, the Sixers finished the NBA Playoffs on the wrong end of a sweep in the first round. The loss led to a deep reflection, which ultimately led the Sixers down the path of cutting ties with their head coach and adding a front office position above the General Manager.

Daryl Morey took over as the President of Basketball Operations, taking final say away from the GM, Elton Brand. The Sixers hoped that Morey’s longtime experience with the Houston Rockets would lead the 76ers past the second round.

Unfortunately, six years later, the 76ers haven’t come close to accomplishing that goal. Although they defeated the Boston Celtics during the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers were swept by the New York Knicks in round two.

Nick Nurse kept his job as the head coach, but Morey was cut loose. The Sixers considered roughly four replacement candidates. Gansey will see his highest-ranking position in an NBA front office since he joined the Cavs in 2011.