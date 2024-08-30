Two Former Sixers Convinced Guerschon Yabusele to Join Team

Guerschon Yabusele is among the Philadelphia 76ers‘ newest members. During his introductory press conference, the French native revealed that two Sixers alumni convinced him to join the team.

“My friend, Timothé Luwawu, played here… Timothé, especially, when I was here before when he was here, he showed me a little bit of the city. When the rumor came on the internet, I talked to Nicolas [Batum], and he was telling me how good Nick Nurse was going to be as a coach, and the city, the love, the fans and everything. He was telling me how good of a spot it would be for me to come here,” Yabusele told reporters, per PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson.

Both Luwawu-Cabarrot and Batum hail from France, much like Yabusele.

The Sixers drafted Luwawu-Cabarrot in 2016—the same draft as Yabusele’s—and he played for the team from 2016 to 2018. He has not played in the NBA since 2022 and has since resumed his professional basketball career overseas.

Batum played for the Sixers for most of the 2023-24 season before re-joining the Los Angeles Clippers.

Guerschon Yabusele Will Play in NBA for First Time Since 2019

The Boston Celtics drafted Yabusele with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He later came over in 2017 and played for the team until 2019. Before the Sixers signed him, Yabusele has continued his professional basketball career overseas.

Yabusele has played for Real Madrid from 2021 to 2024 before he joined the Sixers. He singled out his time there for how he’s come along since his brief first stint in the NBA.

“I would say first of all, mentally, the way I think about stuff… [Staying] patient, working, learning. I had the chance to go to Real Madrid to learn,” Yabusele told reporters, per Aaronson.

The Sixers don’t have many answers at power forward at the moment. Yabusele is a power forward, so he should get the opportunity to show how much he has improved as a player.

He may not have done much when he previously played in the NBA, but Yabusele may get a fairer shot in Philadelphia to show how good he is. If he proves himself reliable, he could be a diamond in the rough for the Sixers.

Guerschon Yabusele’s Olympic Numbers

Yabusele stood out during the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was one of France’s biggest contributors as they were on their way to getting a Silver medal. In six games, he averaged 14 points while shooting nearly 52% from the field.

Among his biggest highlights was dunking on LeBron James during the Olympic finals for an And-1.

Play

His overall performance in the Olympics ultimately led to an outcry for him to get another shot in the NBA. The Sixers were the ones to oblige him by giving him another shot. He doesn’t have much of an NBA resume since he only played two seasons. More than that, he hardly played for the Celtics.

The Sixers have overhauled their roster and hope to reach a level they haven’t seen since 2001. Yabusele could very well help them accomplish their goals.