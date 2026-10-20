Here’s How LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Will Work for 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers begin a bold new era on Tuesday night.

LeBron James is wearing a ‘Sixers jersey. So is Jaylen Brown.

When they take on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, these 76ers will be taking part in the Knicks’ Ring Night — but they’ll know that their hope is having a banner raising of their own in a year’s time.

When you sign LeBron in free agency, even now, it’s championship-or-bust.

Trading for Brown from the rival Boston Celtics, managing to upgrade from Paul George to a wing star firmly in his prime, upped the ante, too.

This is a 76ers team that, on paper, has the most talented starting five in the NBA: Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe, Brown, James and Joel Embiid.

If they can stay healthy, it feels like the sky is the limit — doesn’t it? The Athletic’s David Aldrige explained in a new article that this can indeed be special.

How This Works for LeBron

Aldridge first broke down how he thinks this will look for James.

And given LeBron’s ability to set others up to thrive, it’s not surprising that Aldridge thinks James will fit in just fine on this super team.

“The Sixers didn’t just bring in two talented guys; they brought in guys who have both won titles and been in multiple finals,” Aldridge writes. “They’re not about the BS. A fifth chip for LeBron James to go with the two in Miami and the single chips in Cleveland and L.A. would get him even with Kobe and Tim Duncan, the two great champions of his era — and, not unimportantly to him, I think, put him back one ahead of Stephen Curry (four). James isn’t going to get in the way of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and Brown on offense, and he doesn’t have to do anything but area rebound and initiate the fast break following the defensive board.”

If James can simply do the things he does exceptionally well at the usual rate he does them, the 76ers will all be better based on his presence.

How This Works for Jaylen Brown

Brown will enter the season with a chip on his shoulder after the Celtics were willing to trade him.

That’s one reason why Aldridge thinks Brown will thrive in Philadelphia, too.

“Brown will be locked in as well, having been disparaged by much of the NBA front-office evaluation community and discarded by the Celtics after having an incredible 2025-26 season,” Aldridge writes.

Brown is a thoughtful guy, and he’ll have reflected on everything that led him to this point. As long as he can harness that in the right way, he and James will bring quite the combo to the City of Brotherly Love.