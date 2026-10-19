Philadelphia 76ers Announce Anfernee Simons Injury News Before Knicks Game

The Philadelphia 76ers have released their first official injury report of the 2026-27 NBA regular season, and Anfernee Simons’ status remains uncertain heading into Tuesday’s highly anticipated opener against the New York Knicks.

Simons is listed as questionable with left hamstring tightness and soreness, according to the NBA’s October 19 injury report. The veteran guard missed Philadelphia’s entire preseason, leaving his availability for his first regular-season game with the Sixers in question.

Philadelphia listed six players on the report ahead of its October 20 matchup at Madison Square Garden, including three who have already been ruled out.

However, there is encouraging news involving the team’s biggest stars. Neither LeBron James nor Joel Embiid appears on Philadelphia’s injury report.

Anfernee Simons Questionable for 76ers’ Season Opener

Simons has yet to make his preseason or regular-season debut with Philadelphia after joining the team during the offseason.

The 27-year-old guard missed all four preseason games while recovering from his hamstring injury, although recent developments suggest he has made progress.

Simons participated in Sunday’s practice, according to an October 18 update published by NBA.com. That was an encouraging development after his extended absence, but it was not enough to keep him off the first official injury report.

His availability carries added importance for a Philadelphia team entering the season with a dramatically different roster.

With James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Embiid headlining the team’s offense, Simons offers another experienced scoring option in the backcourt.

Whether he will be available to contribute against the defending NBA champions is now one of Philadelphia’s biggest remaining opening-night questions.

Is LeBron James Playing Against the Knicks?

LeBron James is not listed on the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report for Tuesday’s matchup against the New York Knicks.

That is a positive indication that the 41-year-old superstar will be available to make his highly anticipated regular-season debut with Philadelphia.

James signed with the Sixers during the offseason after spending eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is preparing to become the first player in NBA history to appear in 24 seasons.

His first regular-season game with Philadelphia also comes against the defending champion Knicks, who will hold their championship ring and banner ceremony before tip-off.

While the absence of an injury designation is encouraging, James’ participation remains subject to any subsequent changes before the game.

Is Joel Embiid Playing Against the Knicks?

Joel Embiid is also absent from Philadelphia’s October 19 injury report, providing another encouraging development for the Sixers ahead of their season opener.

Embiid’s health has been a recurring concern in recent seasons, making his opening-night status particularly significant for Philadelphia’s championship aspirations.

With Embiid and James both off the injury report, Philadelphia is positioned to begin the season with its two most recognizable stars available.

Embiid’s presence would also be especially valuable given the injuries affecting several other members of the Sixers’ frontcourt.

Full Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report vs. Knicks

Along with Simons, Philadelphia listed five additional players on its October 19 injury report:

Dominick Barlow: Out — low back stress reaction.

Out — low back stress reaction. Adem Bona: Questionable — left foot sprain.

Questionable — left foot sprain. Tacko Fall: Out — left quadriceps strain.

Out — left quadriceps strain. Ariel Hukporti: Out — right Achilles tendon rupture/tear.

Out — right Achilles tendon rupture/tear. Dean Wade: Questionable — left ankle sprain.

Barlow missed the preseason while dealing with his back injury, while Fall has also been sidelined during Philadelphia’s preparations for the regular season.

Hukporti’s Achilles injury represents a more substantial setback. His absence adds to the Sixers’ concerns about their available frontcourt depth.

Bona, meanwhile, participated fully in Sunday’s practice after missing the preseason with his foot injury. Despite that progress, he remains questionable for Tuesday’s game.

Wade’s injury is a more recent development. The veteran forward rolled his ankle during Philadelphia’s preseason finale against the Boston Celtics and subsequently missed practice time.

Philadelphia will face the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET on October 20, with additional injury-report updates expected before tip-off.

For now, the Sixers have some clarity about their biggest stars, but questions remain about how much of their supporting cast will be available for opening night.