Insider Poses Massive Question About 76ers Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers had an uneven finish to the season. They came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Celtics in the first round. After that, they were swept by the Knicks. It was not the way they were hoping to finish out the year.

An injury to Joel Embiid ended any shot of him being able to help them win that series. Now, they enter free agency with some questions about their current players. Kelly Oubre Jr. is a free agent, and the Sixers have to decide whether or not to bring him back.

One insider believes that the 76ers have a big question they have to answer this summer.

The 76ers Have to Figure Out if They Will be in the Luxury Tax

According to insider Bobby Marks, the Sixers must decide if they are willing to go into the tax with the current roster after that poor performance against the Knicks.

“Can the 76ers afford to sign two out of the three and justify exceeding the first apron for a roster that finished outside of the top six in the East? Philadelphia has access to the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception, but only if none of its key free agents are signed,” Marks wrote.

Bringing a team back that had to play in the play-in and exceeding the luxury that comes with that team is tough. It’s clear that the backcourt is a great duo that will thrive for years to come. Everyone else on the roster is still a question mark. That includes Embiid, who just can’t stay healthy.

Philly would only have enough cap space to sign some smaller free agents as opposed to getting a really good player. The only way to significantly improve the roster would be to make a trade. They don’t have many young assets they would be willing to put in a trade, though.

The Sixers Have to Figure Out How to Compete in the East

Philadelphia has a lot of work to do if they are going to be a better team in the East. Several teams are already better than them, or will be a better team next season. The Knicks already swept them in the playoffs and are the defending champions. Boston, Indiana, Cleveland, and Detroit will all be very good, as well.

Miami will be a better team with Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well. Finding out a way to keep up with those teams this summer is going to be key for the 76ers. It might not be possible with the current roster, so making trades might be the best way for them to improve.

With a new regime in charge, Philadelphia has to figure out what they are going to do with its money. How much the new GM is allowed to spend will be the determining factor in whether or not they bring back some of their free agents.