Insider Reveals Why Sixers Lost Interest in Zach LaVine

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking for any possible way to become a title contender. For that reason, there have been reports tying Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. However, it appears the Sixers aren’t as interested in LaVine as they previously were.

Though they had interest, HoopeHype’s Michael Scotto revealed why the Sixers have cooled off on a potential LaVine trade.

“While Philadelphia was also linked to a potential trade for Bulls guard Zach LaVine, the 76ers have less interest in taking on the remaining $138 million on his contract with Alex Caruso no longer able to be attached in trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype.”

The Bulls traded Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey. Not only is Caruso an NBA champion and has made multiple NBA All-Defense teams, but he also has a cheap contract. Acquiring him along with LaVine could have vaulted the Sixers to new ceiling knowing what they bring together.

It would have been easier to absorb LaVine’s gargantuan contract if Caruso had come with him. Now that Caruso is no longer available to acquire from the Bulls, acquiring LaVine’s deal holds less appeal to Philadelphia.

Sixers Among Teams Named as Zach LaVine Suitors

Scotto’s report followed a report from NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, who named the Sixers among the teams that discussed a trade with the Bulls regarding Lavine.

“Sources said Karnišovas has floated as many as 15 proposals centered on the two-time All-Star guard to various teams, including the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers,” Johnson wrote in a June 20 story.

He then added another report that same day indicating the Sixers’ interest in LaVine.

“League sources reiterated that the Bulls remain active on several trade fronts centered on Zach LaVine, including with the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers.”

At the time, the Bulls still had Caruso on the team. That may have been why the Sixers were in the thick of trade discussions for LaVine. For the time being, it appears there’s no longer interest in the Bulls star. However, they could reignite talks if none of their plans come to fruition this offseason, knowing the Bulls’ intentions to get rid of LaVine.

Insider Downplayed Sixers’ Interest in Zach LaVine

Before Scotto revealed why the Sixers have minimal interest, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported as such in a June 22 story.

“League sources say Philadelphia continues to have little interest in LaVine, and I have likewise been advised to dismiss Utah’s reported interest.”

In fact, Stein later added that if the Bulls had included Caruso in the package, it still was tough to orchestrate a LaVine trade.

“The Bulls, remember, had trouble generating a market for LaVine when they could have attached Caruso to trade constructions. That option, obviously, no longer exists.”

Even if the Sixers’ plans fall through, taking on LaVine and his deal is a big risk that may not be worth taking. For all the playoff failures the Sixers have experienced since 2018, LaVine does not make them better in that regard. It’s possible he could improve their ceiling, but he doesn’t have much evidence to back that notion up.