Sixers Interested in Former $80 Million 3-Point Specialist

The Philadelphia 76ers need more depth at power forward. There aren’t that many options left in free agency, but one player they are looking at is three-point specialist Davis Bertans.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported in an August 13 story that the Sixers are eyeing Bertans. He also explained why Bertans isn’t exactly what they’re looking for.

“Sources have said the team had some level of interest in Bertāns,” Pompey wrote in an August 13 story. “But despite his 6-10, 225-pound frame, Bertāns is more of a three-point specialist than a power forward.”

Bertans is coming off a five-year, $80 million contract that he was paid while playing for the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards gave him that contract in 2020 after he came off a career-high 15.4 points per game. His high-scoring average came from a higher density of threes. Bertans averaged 8.7 three-point attempts a game, making 3.7 of them.

Bertans never replicated that production again. His scoring average went from 15.4 points to as low as 4.6 after the Wizards gave him a pay raise. The Hornets elected to waive Bertans’ as he approaches the last year of his contract. Doing so made it so that he made only $5 million.

Because Bertans will make that much, he may be willing to take a paycut for a playoff team like the Sixers.

Davis Bertans is Coming Off Solid Performance With Hornets

Bertans has remained a free agent throughout the offseason. However, he redeemed some of his value as a player during the 28 games he played for the Hornets.

He averaged 8.8 points a game while shooting 37.5% from three. His overall efficiency was 39.4% from the field, but as Pompey referred to, Bertans is a specialist. He is a frontcourt player who can stretch the floor and not much else. He’s a quality floor-stretcher for his size, which just might be enough.

His role for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season demonstrated how useful he can be in the right role. On the Sixers, Bertans would play next to the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Given their ability to create offensively, Bertans’ role would simply be to stretch the floor which would in turn make it easier for them to drive.

The Sixers have had success putting players in this role, like JJ Redick and Georges Niang. Bertans could follow in their footsteps in hopes of getting that next big contract. He is only 31, after all.

Why Sixers May Prefer Marcus Morris Over Davis Bertans

In Pompey’s story, he also reported the Sixers’ interest in Morris.

“The team has interest in signing former Sixers power forward and North Philly native Marcus Morris Sr,” Pompey wrote.

He also explained why Morris fits better with what the Sixers want than Bertans would.

“Morris fits the bill better and would be a seamless addition,” Pompey wrote. “The Sixers actually missed the 6-8, 218-pounder’s toughness, leadership, and stellar play after they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 8. Versatile, Morris played power forward and small-ball center when needed for the Sixers, averaging 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.2 minutes while shooting 40% on three-pointers last season.”