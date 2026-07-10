More than a week into NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers still don’t have any answers on LeBron James.

By now, it’s clear that the Sixers are keeping a spot open on the roster in case they add James. While the Sixers are far from the only team trying to recruit him, they are one of a few clubs getting serious consideration from LeBron and his team.

Leading up to Friday, July 10, the Cleveland Cavaliers are viewed as the betting favorites to land James this offseason.

However, the ESPN NBA Insider Brian Windhorst dropped a notable update on ESPN Cleveland on Friday afternoon.

While Windhorst made it clear that opinions across the league are scattered and far from clear, he claims that a “good source” believes that LeBron with a non-Cavs team has a strong likelihood of happening.

Philadelphia 76ers Get Intriguing LeBron James Update From NBA Insider

“I’m hearing stuff in other cities too. I’m not gonna say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in another city,” Windhorst said.

That’s not Windhorst saying that James won’t sign with the Cavaliers, leaving the 76ers as a strong possibility, but that’s an intriguing enough update to believe that the 76ers still have a shot at the Hall of Famer.

The 76ers Advantage

LeBron’s agent Rich Paul already made it clear that the 76ers have a seat at the table. They aren’t expected to get a sit-down with James before his decision is made, but HBSE President Bob Myers was able to make his public pitch for the team on the Game Over show this week.

In addition to the Myers-Paul connection, LeBron James has a relationship with Philly’s President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey. They both played high school hoops in Ohio, and Gansey was in the Cavs’ front office for LeBron’s second stint.

As for the roster, the 76ers have Tyrese Maxey, who is also represented by Rich Paul. The superagent himself confirmed that LeBron is a huge fan of the two-time All-Star guard.

The trade for Jaylen Brown reportedly intrigues LeBron, and the presence of Joel Embiid could be helpful, as James and the star center recently won a gold medal together.

Every top team in the LeBron market has good connections to LeBron and a solid case to be made about why they deserve his services. There is certainly enough there for the 76ers to still feel confident as long as LeBron hasn’t made his decision.