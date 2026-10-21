During the 2026 NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers fans started to feel better about the infamous Jared McCain trade.

With the first-round pick that the team acquired in the deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the young sharpshooter, the Sixers selected Labaron Philon Jr. out of Alabama.

It was an exciting pick for the 76ers and convinced many fans that he’ll bring better value to the table in 2026-2027. So far, that idea is far-fetched.

The 76ers made their season debut on Tuesday night, facing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. After that game, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs tipped off.

Jared McCain made his season debut and quickly reminded the 76ers and the rest of the NBA just how valuable he can be as a rotation player. The Philon debut? It didn’t happen.

Ex-76ers First-Rounder Jared McCain Dominated For OKC Thunder In Opener

McCain checked in for 22 minutes off the bench on Tuesday night.

The third-year guard shot 7-for-9 from the field, hitting on six of his eight threes. McCain wrapped up the game with 20 points off the bench. His scoring total came second to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a game-high 32 points.

Once again, McCain reminded the NBA just how dangerous he can be with a steady role. During his second season with the Sixers, McCain had an inconsistent role. He averaged 6.6 points, while shooting 37.8% from three in 37 games.

When he got to the Thunder, McCain launched an average of 4.6 shots from deep per game and shot 39.1% from beyond the arc, producing 10.4 points per game.

The Thunder will certainly continue to feature the ex-Sixer in their nightly rotation.

Labaron Philon’s Quiet Night

The rookie didn’t end up in the most developmental-friendly situation.

Philon might’ve anticipated a role on night one when he first got to the Sixers, but acquisitions of players like Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Anfernee Simons complicated that.

Philon didn’t get a chance to log a minute at Madison Square Garden. He was one of four players who suited up to pick up a DNP. It’s just game one of a long season, but so far, the sting from the trade hasn’t gone away for Philly just yet.